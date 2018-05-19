24 Hour Party People

The Cannes Film Festival might be an occasion for the world's biggest directors and movie stars to premiere their latest films in a particularly glamorous setting, but it's also a chance for them to let down their hair once the red carpet is over. For every film premiere, there's a star-filled cocktail soiree or late-night bash to bring together A-list celebrities from all different fields. This year saw the likes of top models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner rubbing shoulders with Oscar winners like Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore, with perennial It girls Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny adding an extra layer of cool. Here, go inside the most exclusive parties of the Cannes Film Festival.
Madame Figaro and Dior Host Dinner - Arrivals - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival
Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid attend a Dior dinner at JW Marriott.

Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes attend Chopard Secret Night at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes.

Joan Smalls and Chloë Sevigny attend Grey Goose Vodka Hosts Exclusive Late Night Soiree to Celebrate Iconic Moments in Film at Nikki Beach.

Kendall Jenner attends Chopard Secret Night at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes.

Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, and Joan Smalls attend Chopard Secret Night at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes.

Alexander Wang and Bella Hadid attend the Magnum VIP Party at Magnum Beach.

Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Carla Bruni attend Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu.

Lupita Nyong'o and Marion Cotillard attend Chopard Secret Night at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Chopard)

Chloë Sevigny attends the Kering Women in Motion dinner at Place de la Castre. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Benicio del Toro and Chloë Sevigny attend the Women in Motion Awards Dinner, presented by Kering and the 71st Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Kering)

Salma Hayek Pinault and Jury President Cate Blanchett attend the Women in Motion Awards Dinner, presented by Kering and the 71th Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre.

Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni attend Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu.

Lea Seydoux attends the Women in Motion Awards Dinner, presented by Kering and the 71st Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre.

Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki attend the Trophee Chopard at Hotel Martinez.

Arizona Muse and Natalia Vodianova attend the ladies' luncheon announcing the new partnership between Chopard and the Naked Heart Foundation at Hotel Martinez.

Martha Hunt and Bambi Northwood-Blyth attend the Lark and Berry launch party on a private yacht.

