The Cannes Film Festival might be an occasion for the world's biggest directors and movie stars to premiere their latest films in a particularly glamorous setting, but it's also a chance for them to let down their hair once the red carpet is over. For every film premiere, there's a star-filled cocktail soiree or late-night bash to bring together A-list celebrities from all different fields. This year saw the likes of top models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner rubbing shoulders with Oscar winners like Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore, with perennial It girls Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny adding an extra layer of cool. Here, go inside the most exclusive parties of the Cannes Film Festival.