The 2019 Cannes Film Festival , which began this week, is already poised to deliver a handful of historic moments: the world premiere of the highly anticipated Elton John biopic Rocketman, Quentin Tarantino 's debut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction's world premiere, and Selena Gomez's first time at the festival (which, naturally, also provided some good Cannes memes to sustain us for the rest of the month). And while the red carpet has seen some standout moments from the likes of Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid, the behind-the-scenes moments that stars are revealing on their Instagrams of the luxe occasion are just as enlightening (but maybe not always as glamorous) about the fact that above all, the south of France sure does make a good vacation spot. Here, a look at how all of your favorites are spending the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.