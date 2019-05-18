Dest

What Richard Madden, Selena Gomez, and More Are Doing Off the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival, which began this week, is already poised to deliver a handful of historic moments: the world premiere of the highly anticipated Elton John biopic Rocketman, Quentin Tarantino's debut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction's world premiere, and Selena Gomez's first time at the festival (which, naturally, also provided some good Cannes memes to sustain us for the rest of the month). And while the red carpet has seen some standout moments from the likes of Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid, the behind-the-scenes moments that stars are revealing on their Instagrams of the luxe occasion are just as enlightening (but maybe not always as glamorous) about the fact that above all, the south of France sure does make a good vacation spot. Here, a look at how all of your favorites are spending the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up some sun before the official start of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Photo courtesy of @alessandraambrosio.
1/13

Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up some sun before the official start of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo courtesy of @priyankachopra.
2/13

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra step out together in the midst of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo courtesy of @selenagomez.
3/13

Selena Gomez and The Dead Don't Die co-star Bill Murray, presumably after they both joked about "getting married" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo courtesy of @jmeeksofficial.
4/13

Jeremy Meeks shared a photo of himself with Chloe Green after appearing on the Cannes red carpet with a fellow model.

Photo courtesy of @shirine.boutella.
5/13

Shirine Boutella posed with her suitcase before appearing on the red carpet later during the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo courtesy of @antoniobanderasoficial.
6/13

Behind the scenes with Antonio Banderas as he prepares to give interviews about his next Pedro Almodóvar film, Dolor y Gloria, with Penélope Cruz.

Photo courtesy of @evalongoria.
7/13

Eva Longoria was one of the first stars to descend upon the south of France for this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Photo courtesy of @ritaora.
8/13

Rita Ora co-hosted (and performed at) a Magnum ice cream party, as one does while in Cannes.

Photo courtesy of @narrativepr.
9/13

Richard Madden, in an almost-revealing bathrobe, while getting his hair blow dried for the Cannes premiere of Rocketman.

Photo courtesy of @brycedhoward.
10/13

Bryce Dallas Howard poses by the yachts in Cannes before the official photo call for Rocketman.

Photo courtesy of @chloesevigny.
11/13

Chloë Sevigny took a break from turning up on the Cannes red carpet in dramatic, show stopping looks to shout out her friends on the street.

Photo courtesy of @taron.egerton.
12/13

Taron Egerton and Elton John snapped a selfie after the premiere of Rocketman, which moved the film's stars to tears after he received a standing ovation.

Photo courtesy of @bellahadid.
13/13

Bella Hadid and Kiko Mizuhara posed together in between Cannes Film Festival events.

Keywords

CannesCannes Film Festival