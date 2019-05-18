Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up some sun before the official start of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra step out together in the midst of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Selena Gomez and The Dead Don't Die co-star Bill Murray, presumably after they both joked about "getting married" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Jeremy Meeks shared a photo of himself with Chloe Green after appearing on the Cannes red carpet with a fellow model.
Shirine Boutella posed with her suitcase before appearing on the red carpet later during the Cannes Film Festival.
Behind the scenes with Antonio Banderas as he prepares to give interviews about his next Pedro Almodóvar film, Dolor y Gloria, with Penélope Cruz.
Eva Longoria was one of the first stars to descend upon the south of France for this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Rita Ora co-hosted (and performed at) a Magnum ice cream party, as one does while in Cannes.
Richard Madden, in an almost-revealing bathrobe, while getting his hair blow dried for the Cannes premiere of Rocketman.
Bryce Dallas Howard poses by the yachts in Cannes before the official photo call for Rocketman.
Chloë Sevigny took a break from turning up on the Cannes red carpet in dramatic, show stopping looks to shout out her friends on the street.
Taron Egerton and Elton John snapped a selfie after the premiere of Rocketman, which moved the film's stars to tears after he received a standing ovation.
Bella Hadid and Kiko Mizuhara posed together in between Cannes Film Festival events.