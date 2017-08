Cara Delevingne's Most Adventurous Hairstyles, from Long Blonde Waves to a Short Pink Pixie

As one of fashion's most coveted models and a rising actress, W cover star Cara Delevingne is a regular on the party circuit and the red carpet. And while the British beauty is fairly low-key off-duty (typically favoring messy hair and sweatpants), she knows how to turn on the glamour with a little red lipstick, smoky eyeshadow, and Hollywood-approved wavy blonde hair. However, the model proves she is never afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Having recently shaved her head for a role , the actress has been experimenting with her new look wearing a platinum blonde buzz cut and even trying a pastel pink hue --proving that there's really no hairstyle she can't pull off. Here, a look back at Delevingne's best beauty moments.