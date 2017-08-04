Beauty Evolution

Cara Delevingne's Most Adventurous Hairstyles, from Long Blonde Waves to a Short Pink Pixie

As one of fashion's most coveted models and a rising actress, W cover star Cara Delevingne is a regular on the party circuit and the red carpet. And while the British beauty is fairly low-key off-duty (typically favoring messy hair and sweatpants), she knows how to turn on the glamour with a little red lipstick, smoky eyeshadow, and Hollywood-approved wavy blonde hair. However, the model proves she is never afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Having recently shaved her head for a role, the actress has been experimenting with her new look wearing a platinum blonde buzz cut and even trying a pastel pink hue--proving that there's really no hairstyle she can't pull off. Here, a look back at Delevingne's best beauty moments.
Credit
61860757
Photo by Getty.
1/19

Attending the Roberto Cavalli party during Paris Fashion Week in 2010, Cara Delevingne wore her long blonde hair in a sleek, straight style.

Dave M. Benett
2/19

Arriving at the opening of the Uniqlo London Flagship store in 2011, Delevingne left her face bare, and accentuated those famous brows.

Photo by Getty.
3/19

Delevingne's bold red lip and tousled hair gave off edgy rocker vibes at the Burberry boutique opening in Paris in 2011.

Photo by Getty.
4/19

With a sleek ballerina bun and dewey skin, Delevingne was the epitome of an English rose at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London in 2012.

Photo by Getty.
5/19

Delevingne wore her hair in relaxed waves and kept her makeup equally effortless at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2013.

Photo by Getty.
6/19

Delevingne wore a rocker chic look with a dark grey smoky eye and sleek side french braid at the Costume Institute Gala's PUNK: Chaos to Couture exhibition in 2013.

Photo by Getty.
7/19

The supermodel stunned at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2013 with her wavy hair, a bold red lip and a smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
8/19

Wearing her hair in sleek, polished curls paired with a red satin lip, Delevingne looked pretty and elegant at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014.

Photo by Getty.
9/19

The supermodel wore a frosted, silver eye and tousled natural waves at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Photo by Getty.
10/19

Delevingne wore her blonde hair in a glamorous, Hollywood-appropriate curls at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in 2014.

Photo by Getty.
11/19

Wearing a playful, braided high ponytail with a purple smoky eye, Delevingne looked out of this world at the world premiere of Pan in London in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
12/19

The natural beauty wore beachy waves and nude pink lip at the Paper Towns Q&A in Los Angeles in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
13/19

At the Paper Towns New York premiere in 2015, Delevingne wore her hair in romantic, loose wave.

Photo by Getty.
14/19

At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, Delevingne wore a plum lip and left her hair in natural waves.

Photo by Getty.
15/19

Delevingne's shorter hairstyle at the Suicide Squad premiere in London in 2016 felt like a refreshing change for the model turned actress.

Getty.
16/19

Embellishing her recently shaved head with frosted silver paint and diamond sequins, Delevingne attends the 2017 Costume Institute Gala.

Getty.
17/19

Paring her exaggerated taupe smokey eye with a dark maroon lip, Delevingne attends the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Getty.
18/19

At the Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets film premiere, Delevingne embellishes her platinum pixie with a sleek cat eye and satin red lip.

Getty.
19/19

Now adding pink highlights to her pixie cut, Cara Delevingne attends the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets New Mexico film premiere.

Keywords

Cara DelevingneBeauty Evolution