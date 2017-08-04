Cara Delevingne's Most Adventurous Hairstyles, from Long Blonde Waves to a Short Pink Pixie

Attending the Roberto Cavalli party during Paris Fashion Week in 2010, Cara Delevingne wore her long blonde hair in a sleek, straight style.
Arriving at the opening of the Uniqlo London Flagship store in 2011, Delevingne left her face bare, and accentuated those famous brows.
Delevingne's bold red lip and tousled hair gave off edgy rocker vibes at the Burberry boutique opening in Paris in 2011.
With a sleek ballerina bun and dewey skin, Delevingne was the epitome of an English rose at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London in 2012.
Delevingne wore her hair in relaxed waves and kept her makeup equally effortless at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2013.
Delevingne wore a rocker chic look with a dark grey smoky eye and sleek side french braid at the Costume Institute Gala's PUNK: Chaos to Couture exhibition in 2013.
The supermodel stunned at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2013 with her wavy hair, a bold red lip and a smoky eye.
Wearing her hair in sleek, polished curls paired with a red satin lip, Delevingne looked pretty and elegant at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014.
The supermodel wore a frosted, silver eye and tousled natural waves at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2014.
Delevingne wore her blonde hair in a glamorous, Hollywood-appropriate curls at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in 2014.
Wearing a playful, braided high ponytail with a purple smoky eye, Delevingne looked out of this world at the world premiere of Pan in London in 2015.
The natural beauty wore beachy waves and nude pink lip at the Paper Towns Q&A in Los Angeles in 2015.
At the Paper Towns New York premiere in 2015, Delevingne wore her hair in romantic, loose wave.
At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, Delevingne wore a plum lip and left her hair in natural waves.
Delevingne's shorter hairstyle at the Suicide Squad premiere in London in 2016 felt like a refreshing change for the model turned actress.
Embellishing her recently shaved head with frosted silver paint and diamond sequins, Delevingne attends the 2017 Costume Institute Gala.
Paring her exaggerated taupe smokey eye with a dark maroon lip, Delevingne attends the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
At the Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets film premiere, Delevingne embellishes her platinum pixie with a sleek cat eye and satin red lip.
Now adding pink highlights to her pixie cut, Cara Delevingne attends the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets New Mexico film premiere.