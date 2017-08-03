Ever since shaving her head for a film, Cara Delevingne has been making the most of her fresh follicular start. Her hairstyle has consistently been tweaked as she's spent the months since filming "A Life in a Year" traversing the globe for various fashion events and the Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets press tour (which seems to have more stops on it than even the title suggests). Ahead of the French science fiction flick's debut in Mexico, Delevingne and co-star Dane DeHaan traveled on down to Mexico City for its premiere there this week.

Delevingne took the occasion to debut a new shade of hair: a sort of champagne pink that looks to be the result of temporary dye. Indeed, when Delevingne was photographed at another Valerian -related stop earlier that same day, her hair was still platinum blonde.

The new hair look was accompanied by an eye-catching Atelier Versace number. It was a fittingly futuristic take on the naked dress that apparently every globe-trotting supermodel has to wear at least once a month. Delevingne certainly put her own unique spin on it.

As for that hair though, Delevingne has certainly been making the most out of the fact she has the least amount of hair she's ever had in her adult life. Back in May during the Met Gala, while her hair was still shorn bald, she showed up with her dome painted in silver suggesting a 2-D take on the sort of slicked down look a robot might wear. A little while later at the MTV Video and Television Awards, she decided to just embrace the full Mr. Clean look , and went without paint or a wig.

By the time she showed up to sit front row at Chanel Haute Couture in Paris back in early July, her hair had grown out enough for people to claim that she looked to be practical hair twins with fellow attendee Katy Perry .

In the midst of all this, Delevingne dropped her first music video for her Valerian soundtrack single "I Feel Everything" in which, thanks to always trusty help of wigs, she rocked three different hairstyles in three different colors—blonde, brunette and redhead.

This has been quite a big hair whirlwhind for a girl who started the year out with her traditional dirty blonde shoulder-length cut. Somewhere in between all of this, she also briefly had a platinum blonde bob as well.

In any event, Delevingne's hair has done more and taken more risks than most of us have all year.

