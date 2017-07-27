Actress and model Cara Delevingne has officially added "singer" to her résumé with the release of her first music video. The song, "I Feel Everything," is a breezy "love makes me crazy" throwback tune, and Delevingne's accented vocals are as cabaret as they come. Add to that her shiny blue suit and you've got yourself something in the vein of "mellow Amy Winehouse. Except there's also a sci-fi twist, because the song is pulled from the soundtrack of her new movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

So, naturally, there's a bit of a sci-fi twist with the visuals. Toward the end, butterfly-like creatures that Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Delevingne's character Laureline encounter seem to cover Cara's body.

Delevingne also dons a number of wigs throughout the video (remember, she just cut her hair for an upcoming role in Life In A Year opposite Jaden Smith), so you're in luck if you've ever wanted to see what Cara Delevingne looks like as a redhead.

If the visuals seem cohesive with the film, that's because Valerian helmer Luc Besson also shot the video. The French director has been selective about music video directing in the past, and his exclusive list of past musical clients include Madonna and Serge Gainsbourg.

Now, let's take another look at those lyrics. Sure, the song is for the movie, but could they contain a line or two about Cara's romantic life, say, maybe, her ex St. Vincent?

I’m scared that I’m falling/ Come catch me I’m falling/ My heart is calling/ You can’t stop me roaring I’m soaring I’m sky/ I’m scared that I’m falling/ I’m blinded I’m falling/ My love is calling/ You can’t stop me roaring up I’m soaring come jump with me and fly

While Pharrell Williams handled the track, Delevingne herself wrote the words.

