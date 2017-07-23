Cara Delevingne Didn't Let a Heat Wave Stop Her From Wearing a Blue Velvet Suit

Cara Delevingne, in Mugler, is seen in Midtown on July 20, 2017 in New York City.
Rihanna, in Giambattista Valli Couture, arrives for the Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Lily Collins, in Carolina Herrera, attends 2017 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest on July 15, 2017 in Ischia, Italy.
Isabelle Huppert during the media night of the CHIO 2017 on July 18, 2017 in Aachen, Germany.
Aymeline Valade, in Pallas. arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Sofia Boutella, in Chanel, attends the 'Atomic Blonde' world premiere at Stage Theater on July 17, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Pauline Hoarau, in Iris van Herpen, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Kendall Jenner, in Carmen March, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Julia Garner, in Miu Miu, attends the Netflix Original "Ozark" New York Screening at The Metrograph on July 20, 2017 in New York City.
Jada Pinkett Smith enters the "Good Morning America" taping at the ABC Times Square Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.