Cara Delevingne Didn't Let a Heat Wave Stop Her From Wearing a Blue Velvet Suit

This week, summer officially kicked into high gear on the East Coast, with temperatures in New York City nearly hitting triple digits. But don't expect to see any floaty summer dresses here; this week's best dressed celebrities decided to ignore the hit warning in favor for modern, menswear-inspired look. There was perhaps no better example than Cara Delevingne , who chose a wildly weather inappropriate blue velvet Mugler suit while promoting her new film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, while model Aymeline Valada opted for a metallic version at the film's premiere in Los Angeles just a few days prior. It was there that Rihanna stole the show in a prom-worthy Giambattista Valli Couture confection, and Kendall Jenner appeared wearing a retro-looking Carmen March minidress. See all of these looks plus the rest of this week's best red carpet moments, here.