Best Dressed

Cara Delevingne Didn't Let a Heat Wave Stop Her From Wearing a Blue Velvet Suit

This week, summer officially kicked into high gear on the East Coast, with temperatures in New York City nearly hitting triple digits. But don't expect to see any floaty summer dresses here; this week's best dressed celebrities decided to ignore the hit warning in favor for modern, menswear-inspired look. There was perhaps no better example than Cara Delevingne, who chose a wildly weather inappropriate blue velvet Mugler suit while promoting her new film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, while model Aymeline Valada opted for a metallic version at the film's premiere in Los Angeles just a few days prior. It was there that Rihanna stole the show in a prom-worthy Giambattista Valli Couture confection, and Kendall Jenner appeared wearing a retro-looking Carmen March minidress. See all of these looks plus the rest of this week's best red carpet moments, here.
Credit
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 20, 2017
Getty
1/10

Cara Delevingne, in Mugler, is seen in Midtown on July 20, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
2/10

Rihanna, in Giambattista Valli Couture, arrives for the Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
3/10

Lily Collins, in Carolina Herrera, attends 2017 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest on July 15, 2017 in Ischia, Italy.

Getty
4/10

Isabelle Huppert during the media night of the CHIO 2017 on July 18, 2017 in Aachen, Germany.

Getty
5/10

Aymeline Valade, in Pallas. arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
6/10

Sofia Boutella, in Chanel, attends the 'Atomic Blonde' world premiere at Stage Theater on July 17, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Getty
7/10

Pauline Hoarau, in Iris van Herpen, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
8/10

Kendall Jenner, in Carmen March, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
9/10

Julia Garner, in Miu Miu, attends the Netflix Original "Ozark" New York Screening at The Metrograph on July 20, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
10/10

Jada Pinkett Smith enters the "Good Morning America" taping at the ABC Times Square Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.

Keywords

Cara DelevingneValerianKendall JennerBest Dressed