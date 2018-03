After Hanging Out With Paris Jackson, Cara Delevingne Partied With Paris Hilton

While Cara Delevingne has made plenty of headlines for her seemingly very close friendship with Paris Jackson, this week she hung out with pop culture's original geographically-named scion: Paris Hilton. The pair were both in attendance at a party hosted by Armani Exchange in Miami to celebrate their new “New Energy | Same Spirit" campaign. There, Hilton, a noted DJ herself, left the music duties to David Guetta and Martin Garrix. Also this week, Target celebrated their new Hunter collaboration by throwing a full-fledged music festival that brought out the likes of Charli XCX, Tiffany Haddish, and Troye Sivan, while Seth Rogan held his annual Hilarity for Charity event, which drew friends like Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti, in Los Angeles. Here, the best party pictures of the week.