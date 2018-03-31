24 Hour Party People

After Hanging Out With Paris Jackson, Cara Delevingne Partied With Paris Hilton

While Cara Delevingne has made plenty of headlines for her seemingly very close friendship with Paris Jackson, this week she hung out with pop culture's original geographically-named scion: Paris Hilton. The pair were both in attendance at a party hosted by Armani Exchange in Miami to celebrate their new “New Energy | Same Spirit" campaign. There, Hilton, a noted DJ herself, left the music duties to David Guetta and Martin Garrix. Also this week, Target celebrated their new Hunter collaboration by throwing a full-fledged music festival that brought out the likes of Charli XCX, Tiffany Haddish, and Troye Sivan, while Seth Rogan held his annual Hilarity for Charity event, which drew friends like Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti, in Los Angeles. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
Cara Delevingne attends Armani Exchange Celebrates “New Energy | Same Spirit&quot; with Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix in Miami Beach.
1/13

Cara Delevingne attends Armani Exchange Celebrates “New Energy | Same Spirit" with Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix in Miami Beach.

2/13

Cara Delevingne and David Guetta attend Armani Exchange Celebrates “New Energy | Same Spirit" with Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix in Miami Beach.

3/13

Paris Hilton attends Armani Exchange Celebrates “New Energy | Same Spirit" with Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix in Miami Beach.

Rachel Murray
4/13

Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti attend Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rachel Murray
5/13

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller attend Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
6/13

Charli XCX performs at The Ultimate Family Festival to celebrate the launch of Hunter for Target. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Joe Schildhorn /BFA.com
7/13

Tiffany Haddish attends The Ultimate Family Festival to celebrate the launch of Hunter for Target. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
8/13

Emma Kenney, Larsen Thompson, Tanya Taylor, Skylar Samuels, and Angela Sarafyan attend Tanya Taylor and Christie's LA host an intimate tea. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
9/13

Skyler Samuels attends the Milly Spring Wildflower Pop-Up at Fred Segal. (Photo courtesy of BFA)

Stefanie Keenan
10/13

Kate Bosworth attends Terra Grand Opening at Eataly Los Angeles at Eataly LA on March 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Eataly LA)

Sylvain Gaboury
11/13

Andie MacDowell attends The Cinema Society with Etienne Aigner & Ruffino host a screening of Sundance Selects' "Love After Love"at The Roxy Cinema. (Photo courtesy of PMC)

Paul Bruinooge
12/13

Zadie Smitha attends TBS hosts the after party for "The Last O.G."with The Cinema Society at Westlight. (Photo courtesy of PMC)

Paul Bruinooge
13/13

Busta Rhymes and Tracy Morgan attend TBS hosts the after party for "The Last O.G."with The Cinema Society at Westlight. (Photo courtesy of PMC)

Keywords

Cara DelevingneParis JacksonParis Hilton