Paris Jackson and model, actress and author Cara Delevingne , Hollywood's latest celebrity BFFs , may be something more...but not that much more. Jackson, 19, and Delevingne, 25, were spotted kissing a little bit on Thursday night while out with Jackson's godfather Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song. But it's just friendly flirtation, not a serious relationship.

According to E! News , the foursome recently grabbed dinner at the Carlitos Gardel steakhouse in Los Angeles. There, according to E!'s witness, "Cara was sitting on Paris' lap and they were both smoking outside the restaurant as they waited for their table. They took turns stroking each other's backs. When they got up, they linked arms and their hands brushed one another. They slow danced for a few minutes. Cara was teaching Paris some steps and they were having a lot of fun. At the end of their dance, they kissed. First Paris kissed Cara's cheek and then they kissed on the lips. Cara stood behind Paris and put her arms around her waist and whispered in her ear. They gave each other a long hug and Paris rested her head on Cara's shoulder. She looked like she didn't want to let go."

However, People reports that, according to a source, “They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship.” And it's definitely true that female friends can be both affectionate and platonic without going all the way into relationship territory. Delevingne was previously linked to singer St. Vincent , while Jackson's last relationship was with Michael Snoddy. Whatever the nature of their friendship, Jackson and Delevingne are definitely close.

Now, can we talk about getting a sitcom made about Macaulay Culkin, Cara Delevingne, Brenda Song and Paris Jackson going on adventures together? Because, would watch.

