How Celebrities in the United Kingdom Are Navigating the Royal Wedding Craze

For those celebrities who touched down in the United Kingdom in time for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, navigating the madness around town has come surprisingly easy. While Meghan Markle's family—from her father Thomas Markle Sr. to her sister Samantha Markle—stirred up drama just before the wedding, some of the princess-to-be's friends and admirers occupied their time in town with activities that fortunately did not drum up further negative press. A handful of Markle's Suits costars took a trip just outside of Windsor to visit a local pub, while others went on touristy sightseeing excursions (like riding around Hyde Park). American celebrities and news media personalities such as Hoda Kotb and Gayle King prepared to cover the main event by interviewing the locals, while British pop-culture royal Victoria Beckham spent some time relaxing at home. Here, a peek at how the rest of the celebrities milling about town handled the royal hullabaloo.