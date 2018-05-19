Destination on Instagram

How Celebrities in the United Kingdom Are Navigating the Royal Wedding Craze

For those celebrities who touched down in the United Kingdom in time for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, navigating the madness around town has come surprisingly easy. While Meghan Markle's family—from her father Thomas Markle Sr. to her sister Samantha Markle—stirred up drama just before the wedding, some of the princess-to-be's friends and admirers occupied their time in town with activities that fortunately did not drum up further negative press. A handful of Markle's Suits costars took a trip just outside of Windsor to visit a local pub, while others went on touristy sightseeing excursions (like riding around Hyde Park). American celebrities and news media personalities such as Hoda Kotb and Gayle King prepared to cover the main event by interviewing the locals, while British pop-culture royal Victoria Beckham spent some time relaxing at home. Here, a peek at how the rest of the celebrities milling about town handled the royal hullabaloo.
Hoda Kotb posed with some masked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes on the streets of London ahead of the royal wedding.
Photo by @hodakotb.
1/10

Hoda Kotb posed with some masked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes on the streets of London ahead of the royal wedding.

Photo by @victoriabeckham.
2/10

Since the Spice Girls did not perform at the wedding, Victoria Beckham was able to spend what would have been rehearsal time with her son Romeo Beckham.

Photo by @halfadams.
3/10

Meghan Markle’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams and Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario went to the Royal Standard of England pub in advance of the wedding.

Photo by @mishanonoo.
4/10

Misha Nonoo, who is rumored to have introduced Meghan Markle to Prince Harry, stepped out shortly before the royal wedding.

Photo by robinrobertsgma.
5/10

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan “made it across the pond” in time to cover the royal wedding.

Photo by @iamgabrielmacht.
6/10

Meghan Markle’s Suits costar Gabriel Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, took a tour of Hyde Park.

Photo by @gayleking.
7/10

Gayle King prepared all week for her royal wedding reporting duties.

Photo by @jessicamulroney.
8/10

Stylist Jessica Mulroney—also known as Meghan Markle’s best friend—hung out with her three children to prepare them for their bridal party duties.

Photo by @ritaora.
9/10

Rita Ora was “casually posted up” in London before one of her shows at Brixton Academy.

Photo by @milliemackintosh.
10/10

Millie Mackintosh from Made in Chelsea stepped out before the royal wedding.

