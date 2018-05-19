How Celebrities in the United Kingdom Are Navigating the Royal Wedding Craze

Hoda Kotb posed with some masked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes on the streets of London ahead of the royal wedding.
Since the Spice Girls did not perform at the wedding, Victoria Beckham was able to spend what would have been rehearsal time with her son Romeo Beckham.
Meghan Markle’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams and Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario went to the Royal Standard of England pub in advance of the wedding.
Misha Nonoo, who is rumored to have introduced Meghan Markle to Prince Harry, stepped out shortly before the royal wedding.
Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan “made it across the pond” in time to cover the royal wedding.
Meghan Markle’s Suits costar Gabriel Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, took a tour of Hyde Park.
Gayle King prepared all week for her royal wedding reporting duties.
Stylist Jessica Mulroney—also known as Meghan Markle’s best friend—hung out with her three children to prepare them for their bridal party duties.
Rita Ora was “casually posted up” in London before one of her shows at Brixton Academy.
Millie Mackintosh from Made in Chelsea stepped out before the royal wedding.