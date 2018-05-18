Just 24 hours after Meghan Markle released her first-ever public statement to confirm that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., will not attend her royal wedding to Prince Harry , which is now less than 24 hours away, Kensington Palace has released a statement of its own, which was all of two sentences long, announcing that Markle has asked Prince Charles to take over the role of walking her down the aisle of St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

In fact, according to a palace aide who spoke with Vanity Fair , Markle personally asked him to do the job, presumably as a gesture of her newfound closeness with the royal family. That also seems to be true given that it was widely reported that she originally wanted to break with tradition and have her mother, Doria Ragland , who largely raised her, walk her down the aisle. (She's in fact has been widely expected to fill in for her ex-husband ever since Markle made her statement.)

Markle will still spend the night before the ceremony with her mother at Cliveden Hotel, which is near Windsor Castle, and her mother will still accompany her in the bridal state car as she travels from there to St. George's Chapel the next morning. Once there, however, they'll part ways so that Markle can meet up with her coterie of (notably young) bridesmaids and flower girls, who'll escort her from the nave to the choir, where Prince Charles will presumably await—something that's apparently "delighted" Markle.

Again, this is all according to a rather chipper palace aide, but apparently even though "it’s been a difficult few days…Meghan has also made sure not to lose sight of the fact that tomorrow is going to be a very special day and she’s very excited." After all, post-ceremony, she'll presumably spend the night with her pal Priyanka Chopra (and perhaps even Angelina Jolie ) dancing away to a special performance by Elton John . All things considered, though, she's probably most excited to get a break from all the drama in the days—or, more realistically, months or years—to come.

