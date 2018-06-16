World Cup 2018

23 Celebrities Showing Off Their Soccer Skills, From Justin Bieber to Prince Harry

Every four years the World Cup brings people from across the globe together for a full month over a common affinity for the sport of soccer—and models, musicians, and politicians are not excluded from the fanfare. While the number of estimated at-home global viewers of the 2018 World Cup is in the billions, if you look to the field, the tarmac, or even the runway, you'll find that not only are the professional athletes slide-tackling and gearing up to score their own hat tricks for their teams, but all sorts of celebrities revel in kicking a football around. Soccer is an international phenomenon—everyone from Cara Delevingne and Prince Harry to Barack Obama and Drake are fans of the sport (and at least they tend to have better haircuts than the professionals). Here, 23 of the silliest in-action snapshots of celebrities around the globe as they get the (soccer) ball rolling.
Cara Delevingne and her soccer ball took over the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2013.

The moment Kim Kardashian became a soccer mom occurred just three years ago, when North enrolled in soccer lessons.

Joe Jonas kicked a soccer ball while his brother Kevin Jonas looked on at a Madrid stadium in November 2009.

Niall Horan and Harry Styles attended the Newcastle United FC training ground back in the good old days (when One Direction was still together) in April 2013.

Barack Obama kicks a soccer ball engineered to charge batteries at Tanzania's Ubungo Plaza Symbion Power Plant in July 2013.

Gisele Bündchen kicked a soccer ball in June 2007 while wearing heels. Maybe she forgot her cleats at home?

Shakira attended the World Cup Final match between Netherlands and Spain in July 2010.

Selena Gomez at the Kansas City Wizards and Real Salt Lake soccer match in June 2008.

The 2006 World Cup used a new Adidas ball—and Heidi Klum was the one to show it off first, in December 2005.

A young Jaden Smith kicks a penalty kick at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in May 2013.

Charlize Theron was honored with a personalized jersey at the 2009 World Football Challenge at the Rose Bowl in July 2009.

Prince William plays goalie at a local London soccer field in July 2017.

Joel Madden of Good Charlotte strutted past a Los Angeles field with a purpose in October 2014.

Will Ferrell at the Chelsea FC v. Inter Milan benefit game at the Rose Bowl in July 2009.

James McAvoy bites his victory medal at a Manchester Soccer Aid 2014 match in June 2014.

As the captain of the New Zealand team, Prince Harry scored a winning goal during a promotional FIFA game in May 2015.

John Kerry despondently kicked around a soccer ball while taking a phone call in May 2014.

While playing in his dad's Match for Children, Brooklyn Beckham kicked a ball around at a Manchester stadium in November 2015.

Kate Middleton took part in a local soccer game during her visit to India with Prince William in April 2016.

Pope Frances receives a signed soccer ball from the FC Bayern Munich soccer team at the Vatican.

God's plan... was for Drake to bring out the game ball at Houston's NRG Stadium in July 2017.

No one has ever looked happier kicking a soccer ball around than Justin Bieber on this Los Angeles field in April 2018.

Michael Caine and Bobby Moore posed in between scenes of their film Escape to Victory in September 1981.

