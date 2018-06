Every four years the World Cup brings people from across the globe together for a full month over a common affinity for the sport of soccer—and models, musicians, and politicians are not excluded from the fanfare. While the number of estimated at-home global viewers of the 2018 World Cup is in the billions, if you look to the field, the tarmac, or even the runway, you'll find that not only are the professional athletes slide-tackling and gearing up to score their own hat tricks for their teams, but all sorts of celebrities revel in kicking a football around. Soccer is an international phenomenon—everyone from Cara Delevingne and Prince Harry to Barack Obama and Drake are fans of the sport (and at least they tend to have better haircuts than the professionals). Here, 23 of the silliest in-action snapshots of celebrities around the globe as they get the (soccer) ball rolling.