Bella Hadid and Justine Skye cheered on the New York Knicks in December 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski pulled off some yellow plaid in support of the Los Angeles Lakers, before hitting up a Brooklyn Nets game in New York a few days later in December 2017.
Even if she wasn't paying attention to the game, Chrissy Teigen found a way to entertain herself while sitting next to John Legend at a basketball game in November 2017.
Ansel Elgort asked his followers to "caption this" reaction of his at a Knicks game in October 2017.
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes sat courtside with the Holmes family at Madison Square Garden to cheer on the Knicks in December 2017.
Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin supported the Knicks with his family in December 2017.
Saturday Night Live powerhouses Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan joined each other and shared some popcorn at a Knicks game in October 2017.
Saturday Night Live's newest head co-writer Michael Che also snacked on popcorn at a Knicks game in October 2017.
Annie Clark didn't just sit courtside—she brought her talents to the court in Minneapolis in November 2017.
Drake loves basketball so much he basically fancies himself a coach. He asked his followers to "make the caption" for him at this basketball game where he was both spectator and commentator in October 2017.