In the dog days of summer, we are privvy to snapshots of celebrities snacking on hotdogs and beer in the stands at baseball games and the World series , but every Fall we wait patiently for endless courtside shots of our favorite celebrities as they snack on popcorn and vodka sodas to watch the—let's be honest—much more exciting sport of basketball. Photos of Bella Hadid grinning ecstatically on the court at a New York Knicks basketball game were widely circulated this week, but she's not the only celebrity to hit up a basketball game in the 2017-2018 NBA season. Hadid may have been cheering on her new home team against her hometown team (the Los Angeles Lakers), but others have been known to show their love for the West Coast teams too. Can you blame them for being so excited to sit court side, when, after all, ball is life? Here, a look a celebrities having the time of their lives while chilling on the court.