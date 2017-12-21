From the Archives

Celebrity Capricorns: See Photographs of Kit Harington, David Bowie, Kate Moss and Other Stars With the Same Astrological Sign

Friday marks the start of Capricorn season, aka the time when we've been blessed with the births of hard-working, dedicated, and pioneering stars like Diane Keaton and David Bowie. Since Capricorn is a cardinal sign, though, it also marks the start a new season altogether, and therefore of course new beginnings. That's already confirmed to be especially the case in 2018 for Capricorns for Kit Harington, who'll be getting married to his Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie; Jared Leto, who'll take a break from acting to embark on a European tour and release a new album with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars; and Mary J. Blige, who has the chance of being nominated for, not to mention actually taking home, her first-ever Academy Award for her role in Mudbound. (Predictably enough, things are already off to a good start for the so-called coolest Capricorn Kate Moss, who was just revealed to be the spring/summer 2018 face of Saint Laurent.) Now that it's their time to shine, marvel at all of their beauty and ambition with a look back at their best portraits in W, here.
Ralph Fiennes, December 22
Ralph Fiennes, December 22

Photo of Ralph Fiennes by Ari Marcopoulos for W Magazine.

Kit Harington, December 26

Photo of Kit Harington by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Jared Leto, December 26

Photo of Jared Leto by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine.

Sienna Miller, December 28

Photo of Sienna Miller by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Denzel Washington, December 28

American actor, Denzel Washington, born December 28th. Photo of Denzel Washington by Dan Winters for W Magazine.

Diane von Fürstenberg, December 31

Photo of Diane von Fürstenberg by Patrick Demarchelier for W Magazine.

Harmony Korine, January 4

Photo of Harmony Korine by Andreas Laszlo Konrath for W Magazine.

Bradley Cooper, January 5

Photo of Bradley Cooper by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Diane Keaton, January 5

Photo of Diane Keaton courtesy of Getty Images.

January Jones, January 5

Photo of January Jones by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Eddie Redmayne, January 6

Photo of Eddie Redmayne by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine.

David Bowie, January 8

Photo of David Bowie by Mick Rock.

J.K. Simmons, January 9th

Photo of J.K. Simmons by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Mary J. Blige, January 11

Photo of Mary J. Blige by Inez Van Lamsweerde Inez and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine.

Kate Moss, January 16

Photo of Kate Moss by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine.

