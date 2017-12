Friday marks the start of Capricorn season, aka the time when we've been blessed with the births of hard-working, dedicated, and pioneering stars like Diane Keaton and David Bowie . Since Capricorn is a cardinal sign, though, it also marks the start a new season altogether, and therefore of course new beginnings. That's already confirmed to be especially the case in 2018 for Capricorns for Kit Harington , who'll be getting married to his Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie; Jared Leto , who'll take a break from acting to embark on a European tour and release a new album with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars; and Mary J. Blige , who has the chance of being nominated for, not to mention actually taking home, her first-ever Academy Award for her role in Mudbound. (Predictably enough, things are already off to a good start for the so-called coolest Capricorn Kate Moss , who was just revealed to be the spring/summer 2018 face of Saint Laurent.) Now that it's their time to shine, marvel at all of their beauty and ambition with a look back at their best portraits in W, here.