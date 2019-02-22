From the Archives

Celebrity Pisces: It’s Time for Rihanna to Shine Brighter Than Ever

According to the Astro Poets, aka Twitter’s favorite astrologists, this year is set to be an eventful one for Pisces’ love lives, bringing security and even more intimacy than before. Just a few days into Pisces season, which goes until March 20, Rihanna seemed to confirm as much when she celebrated her birthday with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, marking one of the only public dates they’ve gone on over the course of their nearly two-year relationship. (Fellow Pisces Justin Bieber, for his part, is set to once again marry Hailey Baldwin, whom he first wed last September.) And, unlikely as it is that anyone will have a better year than Rihanna, positive energy is also in store for celebrity water signs like Millie Bobby Brown, Dakota Fanning, Cindy Crawford, Drew Barrymore, and Ellen Page. Now that it’s their time to shine, revisit some of their best portraits in W over the years, here.
Rihanna
Rihanna, born February 20. Photographed by Craig McDean for W magazine.

Drew Barrymore, born February 22. Photographed by Mert and Marcus for W magazine.

Alisha Boe, born March 6. Photographed by Tiffany Dawn Nicholson for W magazine, May 2018.

Oscar Isaac, born March 9. Photographed by Francesco Carrozzini for W magazine.

Cindy Crawford, born February 20. Photographed by Juergen Teller for W magazine.

Eva Mendes, born March 5. Photographed by Mert and Marcus for W magazine.

Millie Bobby Brown, born February 19. Photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W magazine.

Olivia Wilde, born March 10. Photographed by Juergen Teller for W magazine.

Rachel Weisz, born March 7. Photographed by Juergen Teller for W magazine.

Dakota Fanning, born February 23. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine.

Jessica Biel, born March 3. Photographed by Mikael Jansson for W magazine.

Ellen page, born February 21. Photographed by Caitlin Cronenberg for W magazine, 2017.

Daniel Craig, born March 2. Photographed by Jeremy Murch for W magazine.

Emily Blunt, born February 23. Photographed by Nigel Shafran for W magazine.

Lily Collins, born March 18. Photographed by Marton Perlaki for W magazine.

Miles Teller, born February 20. Photographed by Richard Burbridge for W magazine.

