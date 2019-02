According to the Astro Poets , aka Twitter’s favorite astrologists, this year is set to be an eventful one for Pisces’ love lives, bringing security and even more intimacy than before. Just a few days into Pisces season, which goes until March 20, Rihanna seemed to confirm as much when she celebrated her birthday with her billionaire boyfriend , Hassan Jameel, marking one of the only public dates they’ve gone on over the course of their nearly two-year relationship. (Fellow Pisces Justin Bieber, for his part, is set to once again marry Hailey Baldwin, whom he first wed last September.) And, unlikely as it is that anyone will have a better year than Rihanna, positive energy is also in store for celebrity water signs like Millie Bobby Brown Drew Barrymore , and Ellen Page . Now that it’s their time to shine, revisit some of their best portraits in W over the years, here.