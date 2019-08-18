The Cheekiest Celebrity Swimsuit Thirst Traps of Summer 2019

We still have a few weeks left in summer, the sun is showing no signs of getting any less hot, and there isn't a single celebrity who hasn't shared a swimsuit thirst trap on Instagram for the rest of us to feel jealous about the fact that we aren't sailing along the coast of Capri or the island of Mykonos. We've got Megan Thee Stallion cooking up some hot girl summer swimsuit inspiration, Barbie Ferreira showing off that post-Euphoria glow, and Irina Shayk winning her breakup in a limited edition bikini. Temperatures are hopefully going to start cooling down soon, but in the meantime, feast your eyes on these cheeky swimsuit shots from your faves and figure out whether you can turn the final days of August into a hot girl summer of your own.
&quot;Gíkonos&quot; Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Courtesy of @gigihadid
1/20

"Gíkonos" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @rosalia.vt
2/20

"mañana GLASTONBOOTY get ready, Friday 6pm John Peel Stage @glastofest 😛😛😛🎉🎉🎉❤🧡💛💚💙💜" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @irinashayk
3/20

"When u get new swimsuit by @riccardotisci17 @burberry ... that is not out yet ...😜#tb" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @joansmalls
4/20

"Cuando el sol Pica ☀️" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @janellemonae
5/20

"It’s Monday . Bend the knee . 🐉💦🐉🔥🐉🦵🏾" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @jourdandunn
6/20

"L is for Lizzy ✈️🌎💷" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @barbieferreira
7/20

"had to make a stop for a mini vacation 🌴" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @shaymitchell
8/20

"This is my new sucking in...😜 #summerbod2019" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @kendalljenner
9/20

"☺️" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @emrata
10/20

"no pasa nada" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @alexademie
11/20

Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @dualipa
12/20

"gmorning 🌞" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @kyliejenner
13/20

"summer lovin’" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @mileycyrus
14/20

"So much Versacheeeeee @versace 🖤" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @theestallion
15/20

"Texas Hottie 🔥 @fashionnova" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @jlo
16/20

"3 more shows to go... soaking in every moment...☀️☀️☀️ #itsmypartytour #asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @bellahadid
17/20

"wish you were here .💙" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @lizzobeeating
18/20

"How many bushes are in this video?" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @kimkardashian
19/20

"☀️" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Courtesy of @renellaice
20/20

"Mother land" Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Swimsuits