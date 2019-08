The Cheekiest Celebrity Swimsuit Thirst Traps of Summer 2019

We still have a few weeks left in summer, the sun is showing no signs of getting any less hot, and there isn't a single celebrity who hasn't shared a swimsuit thirst trap on Instagram for the rest of us to feel jealous about the fact that we aren't sailing along the coast of Capri or the island of Mykonos. We've got Megan Thee Stallion cooking up some hot girl summer swimsuit inspiration, Barbie Ferreira showing off that post- Euphoria glow, and Irina Shayk winning her breakup in a limited edition bikini. Temperatures are hopefully going to start cooling down soon, but in the meantime, feast your eyes on these cheeky swimsuit shots from your faves and figure out whether you can turn the final days of August into a hot girl summer of your own.