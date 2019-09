It's been almost a year to the day since Hedi Slimane showed his first collection for Celine , which was exactly what you'd expect ; it was as if one could see Phoebe Philo's legacy slinking into the past as shrunken hemline after shrunken hemline rolled out onto the runway. And then, suddenly, something changed. Slimane threw a curveball for fall/winter 2019, which, from the look of his spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, was actually a first look at new Hedi-isms that appear to be here to stay. Once again, Slimane catered to the house's original audience—the French bourgeoisie—with denim, culottes, aviators, and hemlines that reached mid-calf. But this time around, he also loosened up—quite literally, in the case of his jeans, and more generally, with looks as laidback as a Celine university-style tee paired with a hoodie. Hit the runway for a closer look, here.