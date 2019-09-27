PFW

Celine's Spring 2020 Show Begs the Question: Is This the New Hedi Slimane?

It's been almost a year to the day since Hedi Slimane showed his first collection for Celine, which was exactly what you'd expect; it was as if one could see Phoebe Philo's legacy slinking into the past as shrunken hemline after shrunken hemline rolled out onto the runway. And then, suddenly, something changed. Slimane threw a curveball for fall/winter 2019, which, from the look of his spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, was actually a first look at new Hedi-isms that appear to be here to stay. Once again, Slimane catered to the house's original audience—the French bourgeoisie—with denim, culottes, aviators, and hemlines that reached mid-calf. But this time around, he also loosened up—quite literally, in the case of his jeans, and more generally, with looks as laidback as a Celine university-style tee paired with a hoodie. Hit the runway for a closer look, here.
and
On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
11/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
26/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
27/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
28/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
29/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
30/30

On the runway at the Celine SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

CelineParis Fashion Week