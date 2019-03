When Hedi Slimane took the helm of Celine last season, the Internet had some Thoughts. His first collection was not the woman's dream wardrobe carefully curated over the years by former designer Phoebe Philo ; his was a runway full of shiny, skintight, and mega-short black ensembles that Slimane has become known for over the course of his career. Now, we're not saying that Slimane has a secret Twitter and stays up at night reading reviews, but things have certainly taken a turn in his second season. On Friday evening, Slimane presented the Fall 2019 Celine collection, and gone were the glam club kid ensembles, and in their place were wearable, ultra-chic pieces that just about anyone will want to buy come fall. Of course, there were still a few Hedi-isms in the mix, from slim denim to sleek moto jackets, but in this context it was more than welcome, tying together a truly cohesive collection. Here, a closer look.