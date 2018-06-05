CFDA Awards 2018: See What Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and More Wore on the Red Carpet

If the Met Gala is the Oscars of fashion, then the CFDA awards are equivalent to the Screen Actors Guild in the sense that the evening is a celebration of fashion, by fashion. Hosted this year by Issa Rae and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the work of both emerging designers and industry legends are celebrated by their peers at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. This year's nominees include exciting new names like Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss in the Emerging Talent field, as well as mainstays like Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, and Tom Ford. And this may be the year we see streetwear take the CFDAs, with hypebeast favorites Virgil Abloh (for Off-White) and James Jebbia (for Supreme) both nominated in the menswear categories. All those names, plus the likes of Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Edward Enninful, Donatella Versace, and, yep, Kim Kardashian will all receive individual awards. See all the looks, here.
Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Kendall Jenner at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Gigi Hadid at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Naomi Campbell at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Kaia Gerber at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Irina Shayk at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Cate Blanchett at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Issa Rae at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Martha Hunt at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Donatella Versace at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Anwar Hadid at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Sarah Paulson at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Lily Aldridge at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Diane von Furstenburg at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Amber Heard at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Lili Reinhart at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Brooke Shields at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Elsa Hosk at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Karlie Kloss at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Madeline Brewer at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Josephine Skriver at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Whoopi Goldberg at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Winnie Harlow at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Julia Nobis at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Tao Okamoto at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Kelela at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Linda Fargo at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Julia Garner at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Ashley Graham at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Laura Harrier at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Devon Windsor at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Grace Elizabeth at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Rosario Dawson at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Rachel Zoe at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Claire Danes at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Jourdan Dunn at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Designer Rebecca Minkoff at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Soo Joo Park at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Chanel Iman at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Vera Wang at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Lais Ribeiro at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Katherine Langford at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Lineisy Montero at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Eva Chen at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Diane Guerrero at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Bria Vinaite at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Jasmine Sanders at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Shanina Shaik at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Jean Campbell at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Maddie Ziegler at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Leomie Anderson at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Lara Stone at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Busy Philipps at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Olivia Culpo at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Diane Lane at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Mia Moretti at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Mazur
Nina Dobrev at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

