CFDA Awards 2018: See What Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and More Wore on the Red Carpet

If the Met Gala is the Oscars of fashion, then the CFDA awards are equivalent to the Screen Actors Guild in the sense that the evening is a celebration of fashion, by fashion. Hosted this year by Issa Rae and the Council of Fashion Designers of America , the work of both emerging designers and industry legends are celebrated by their peers at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. This year's nominees include exciting new names like Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss in the Emerging Talent field, as well as mainstays like Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, and Tom Ford. And this may be the year we see streetwear take the CFDAs, with hypebeast favorites Virgil Abloh (for Off-White) and James Jebbia (for Supreme ) both nominated in the menswear categories. All those names, plus the likes of Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Edward Enninful, Donatella Versace, and, yep, Kim Kardashian will all receive individual awards. See all the looks, here.