CFDA Awards 2018: See What Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and More Wore on the Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Kendall Jenner at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Kourtney Kardashian at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Naomi Campbell at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Kaia Gerber at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Irina Shayk at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Cate Blanchett at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Issa Rae at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Martha Hunt at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Donatella Versace at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Anwar Hadid at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Sarah Paulson at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Lily Aldridge at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Diane von Furstenburg at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Amber Heard at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Lili Reinhart at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Brooke Shields at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Elsa Hosk at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Karlie Kloss at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Madeline Brewer at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Josephine Skriver at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Whoopi Goldberg at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Winnie Harlow at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Julia Nobis at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Tao Okamoto at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Kelela at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Linda Fargo at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Julia Garner at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nick DeLieto for W Magazine.
Ashley Graham at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Laura Harrier at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Devon Windsor at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Elizabeth at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosario Dawson at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rachel Zoe at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Claire Danes at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jourdan Dunn at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Designer Rebecca Minkoff at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Soo Joo Park at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Chanel Iman at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Vera Wang at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lais Ribeiro at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Katherine Langford at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lineisy Montero at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Eva Chen at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Diane Guerrero at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Bria Vinaite at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jasmine Sanders at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Shanina Shaik at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jean Campbell at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Maddie Ziegler at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Leomie Anderson at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lara Stone at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Busy Philipps at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Diane Lane at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Mia Moretti at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Nina Dobrev at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.