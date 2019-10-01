PFW

Chanel's Spring/Summer 2020 Show Was Heavy on Hot Pants

The most memorable aspect of Chanel's spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday might forever be the YouTuber who gatecrashed the runway, but there was also of course much more to the house's latest outing than ‎Marie Benoliel's instantly viral publicity stunt. The late Karl Lagerfeld's successor, Virginie Viard, kicked off the final day of Paris Fashion Week by sending models like Kaia Gerber, Anna Ewers, Gigi Hadid, and Rianne van Rompaey out onto a runway that resembled the zinc, Haussmann-style rooftops of Paris. Ostensibly inspired by la Nouvelle Vague, the collection featured a surprising number of sequins, teensy rompers, and hot pants, plus yet another round of Chanel's signature quilted leather bags and tweed dresses and suits. Viard stopped short of jorts, à la Givenchy, but as was the case at Celine, there was a bit of denim in there, too. Take it all up-close from the runway, here.
On the runway at the Chanel SS20 show
On the runway at the Chanel SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

