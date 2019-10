The most memorable aspect of Chanel 's spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday might forever be the YouTuber who gatecrashed the runway , but there was also of course much more to the house's latest outing than ‎Marie Benoliel's instantly viral publicity stunt. The late Karl Lagerfeld's successor, Virginie Viard , kicked off the final day of Paris Fashion Week by sending models like Kaia Gerber, Anna Ewers, Gigi Hadid, and Rianne van Rompaey out onto a runway that resembled the zinc, Haussmann-style rooftops of Paris. Ostensibly inspired by la Nouvelle Vague, the collection featured a surprising number of sequins, teensy rompers, and hot pants, plus yet another round of Chanel's signature quilted leather bags and tweed dresses and suits. Viard stopped short of jorts, à la Givenchy , but as was the case at Celine , there was a bit of denim in there, too. Take it all up-close from the runway, here.