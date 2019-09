Somehow, between keeping up with the enormous demand of today’s designers, Givenchy ’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller recently found time to read Allison Yarrow’s 2018 book 90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender Equality. It’s not surprising, then, that she also turned it into material for the runway. Titled "NY Paris 1993," Givenchy’s spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday was a meditation on how some of our fondest fashion memories of the '90s, from bra tops to slip dresses , were partly products of how heavily sexualized women were throughout the decade. With that in mind, Keller set about reinterpreting them through the lens of what she called "liberated femininity," putting a tougher spin on '90s classics and interspersing them with billowing caftans and more of her signature, expertly tailored separates. Like Hedi Slimane at Celine , she also put a surprising focus on denim. But Keller went even further than Slimane; whereas he mostly stuck to designer jeans, she boldly forayed into the realm of designer jorts . Head backstage for a closer look, here.