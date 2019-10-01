As usual, the final day of Paris Fashion Week kicked off with Chanel, which is now under the helm of the late Karl Lagerfeld's successor, Virginie Viard . It also marked the end of the spring 2020 shows—a season that's been full of runway model surprises ,

Still, not even Keke Palmer or Agyness Deyn can hold a candle to the surprise model—well, "model"—who joined Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid in walking Chanel's finale on Tuesday morning, when a woman wearing a tweed houndstooth suit stormed the runway to join them. Naturally, spectators immediately turned their cameras away from the collection and toward the intruder, who turns out to have been one Marie Benoliel, aka Marie S'Infiltre, a 28-year-old YouTuber.

And yet that wasn't the end of the excitement. Once she'd walked the length of the catwalk herself, Hadid took it upon herself to escort Benoliel off the runway, beating even the security staff who rushed off to do the same (though they apparently had trouble distinguishing the interloper from the models whom the house had officially cast). Hadid's efforts were ultimately successful, though Benoliel managed to stall enough to squeeze in a final round of poses for the cameras.

Rather than slink away from the spotlight, Benoliel has been equally bold about embracing her responsibility for the publicity stunt. She confirmed her identity by commenting "that's me" with a heart and middle finger emoji on a video of the incident that WWD posted on Instagram. She also shared a screenshot of one of the many headlines she made on her Instagram , where she now has thousands of additional followers since storming the runway.

As it turns out, this isn't the first time that Benoliel has pulled such a move. She also crashed Étam's runway show last week, that time also taking care to blend in by suiting up in lingerie. Somehow, Benoliel managed to get invited (or sneak her way in) to Chanel—for better or for worse. Reactions to her latest act are almost entirely divided into two camps: those who think Hadid saved the day from a selfish gate-crasher and those who are living vicariously through Benoliel's star turn, declaring her to be a "legend."

