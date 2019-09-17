Just a week after she told W about her admittedly vague plans to head back to the runway, Kendall Jenner delivered on her promise. As an added bonus, her appearance at Burberry also marked the debut of her freshly blonde hair.
Agyness Deyn joined Jenner in making a platinum blonde comeback to the runway at Burberry—the same brand that reportedly once fired her for being too famous. (The late aughts icon last walked a runway in 2015.)
Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin left behind Hawkins for Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, where Kerby Jean-Raymond staged what's shaping up to be the most vital fashion show this year: Pyer Moss spring/summer 2020.
As you may recall, the last time that Slick Woods walked the runway—for Rihanna, no less—the model went into labor. Things went a little smoother this time around, when she made her return to the catwalk at LaQuan Smith's show in New York.
Debi Mazar and her 17-year-old daughter Evelina Corcos brought back last year's biggest Fashion Week trend—moms—by walking Kate Spade hand-in-hand.
Right up there with Agyness Deyn when it comes to late aughts blasts from the pasts is Cole Mohr, the heavily tatted "It" boy of yore who was practically everywhere a decade ago. Like last year, he walked Helmut Lang, but this time around, the 33-year-old model showed up—and elicited audible gasps—at Eckhaus Latta, too.
Following in the footsteps of her model daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna gave modeling a go at fellow Real Housewives star Kyle Richards's debut New York Fashion Week show.
A cancer diagnosis after last season of Paris Fashion Week didn't stop supermodel Pat Cleveland from returning to the runway in New York, where she evidently had a blast walking Chiara Boni with her daughter Anna Cleveland.
Ashley Graham's appearance at Zendaya's latest extravaganza with Tommy Hilfiger wouldn't be a surprise—save for the fact that the 31-year-old model is currently several months pregnant.
The Wolverine an Westworld star Tao Okamoto returned to the runway for the first time in five and a half years to walk Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week.
As a former muse to Hedi Slimane, the Sunflower Bean singer Julia Cumming has always had ties to fashion. But it was still quite the surprise when she turned up in an innocent white cardigan on the catwalk at Anna Sui.
The YouTuber, actor, and singer Cameron Dallas once again solidified his multihyphenate reputation when he made his way down the catwalk at Christian Cowan.
Hustlers star Keke Palmer spent the day before giving the world the gift that is "sorry to this man" moonlighting as a model for Christian Cowan.
Perhaps to balance out the newcomers, Christian Cowan tapped Karolina Kurkova to both open and close his New York show, too.
With everything going on at the Blonds' Moulin Rouge revival on Broadway, you'd be forgiven for missing out on the fact that Gigi Gorgeous joined the cast. The YouTube superstar, on the other hand, "literally screamed for hours" when she heard the news.
Veronica Webb resurfaced on the runway last season, and fortunately, the '90s supermodel appears to be here to stay. This time around, she's walked Nicole Miller and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya—so far, anyway.
The actress Lesley Manville might be new to the runway, but she certainly isn't new to fashion. Her turn down Simone Rocha's runway came less than two years after she stole the show in Phantom Thread.