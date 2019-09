It's Fashion Week, meaning that the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber are currently everywhere. But, like last season, they've also benevolently made room for a few others on the runway. For the first time ever, New York Fashion Week played host to newly minted models like Hustlers star Keke Palmer, on what turned out to be the day before she went viral . Meanwhile, Slick Woods returned to the catwalk for the first time since Savage x Fenty—aka the show where she went into labor . In London, too, the cameos just kept coming: Kendall Jenner not only returned to the runway as promised (with a new head of blonde hair), but did so both alongside early aughts icon Agyness Deyn. From Stranger Things's Caleb McLaughlin to Debi Mazar and her 17-year-old daughter, see who else has turned up on the spring/summer 2020 catwalks so far.