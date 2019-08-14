Stay stylish on the go with your favorite vinyl pants and classic sneakers.
Buy now: Blazé Milano blazer, $1,840, modaoperandi.com. Tibi pants, $495, modaoperandi.com. Adidas sneakers, $87, farfetch.com.
It’s never too late to embrace the snakeskin trend with a Marni python skirt and slouchy boot.
Buy now: Marni skirt, $1,690, net-a-porter.com. Jacquemus sweater, $256, farfetch.com. Gianvito Rossi boots, $1,695, net-a-porter.com.
School-girl meets cool-girl with this button-up sweater and mini leather shorts.
Buy now: Gucci sweater, $1,110, net-a-porter.com. Ganni shorts, $348, farfetch.com. Anima Muaddi heels, $895, net-a-porter.com.
A floral maxi by Paco Rabanne will not disappoint.
Buy now: Paco Rabanne dress, $1,280, modaoperandi.com.
Yuul Yie boots, $495, modaoperandi.com.
Jacquemus bag, $535, modaoperandi.com.
A chic spin on business casual, this utilitarian jumpsuit will turn heads anywhere you go.
Buy now: Orseund Iris jumpsuit, $595, net-a-porter.com. Andy Wolf sunglasses, $450, net-a-porter.com. Loewe Bag, $2,900, neimanmarcus.com.
For those looking to make a statement, go bold this fall with a major pop of color.
Buy now: Acne Studios jacket, $2,700, net-a-porter.com. Jacquemus pants, $585, modaoperandi.com. Burberry bag, $1,790, net-a-porter.com.
For the perfect mix of comfort and style, cable knits and corduroys will definitely be your favorite combo.
Buy now: Prada pants, $980, net-a-porter.com. The Row boots, $1,300, bergdorfgoodman.com. Nanushka sweater, $395, modaoperandi.com.
Make Gucci your go-to in this stylish mini skirt.
Buy now: Gucci skirt, $1,295, mytheresa.com. Bottega Veneta Bag, $2,600, net-a-porter.com. Khaite Sweater, $1,180, farfetch.com.
A modern spin on your favorite ‘70’s staples, tie-dye and leather pants accented with Versace hair clips will channel Behati Prinsloo vibes.
Buy now: Proenza Schouler Top, $590, net-a-porter.com. Brown Leather Pants, $950, modaoperandi.com. Versace Hair clips, $250, modaoperandi.com.
Switch out your classic denim to make room for this contemporary Chloe jacket.
Buy now: Chloé jacket, $1,992, farfetch.com. Fendi skirt, $1,490, farfetch.com. Alighieri Earrings, $285, net-a-porter.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.