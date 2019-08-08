Fall Fashion

The Top Ten Shoes to Buy for Fall

With September just around the corner it is time to start thinking of ways to refresh our fall wardrobes. Take the first step by replacing your summer sandals for a pair of 70’s inspired Loewe sneakers, patent Prada derbies or sky blue Bottega Veneta kitten heels. There are plenty of shoes from the Fall runways that we are patiently waiting to add to our own closets—this list showcases our top ten. Here's how to get your hands on them now.
Dior kitten heels.
Photograph by Brianna Capozzi; Styled by Delphine Danhier.
GUCCI

Update your classic pump collection with this rounded 80’s shape.

Buy Now: Gucci, brown leather pump with 3.7" heel, $695, gucci.com

THE ROW

Embrace the lug sole trend with this streamlined knee-high biker boot.

Buy Now: The Row, black leather biker boot, $2,100, bergdorfgoodman.com

LOEWE

Wear this 70’s inspired sneaker with a pair of trousers this fall, your feet will thank you.

Buy Now: Loewe, lightweight sneaker, $690, loewe.com

PRADA

A staple for the brand and for your wardrobe, this Prada derby is a no-brainer.

Buy Now: Prada, black patent derby, $890, prada.com

MARSÈLL

Produced in Venice, Italy, this hand-dyed leather will have a stunning natural patina with wear.

Buy Now: Marsèll, heeled chukka boot, $728, marsell.it

MIU MIU

Add some edge to any look with this Miu Miu platform seen on the fall runway.

Buy Now: Miu Miu, patent double strap platform in wine, $750, bergdorfgoodman.com

BALENCIAGA

A refined square toe boot is a lasting addition to any wardrobe. This pair features the gold-tone BB logo on the toe.

Buy Now: Balenciaga, square toe ankle boot, $1,150, farfetch.com

HEREU

A modern moccasin can replace your average loafer. This shoe is made in Spain by local artisans with local materials.

Buy Now: Hereu, white lace up moccasin, $370, hereustudio.com

BOTTEGA VENETA

Got the blues? This baby blue loafer should do the trick.

Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, mid-heel loafer, $970, bottegaveneta.com

JIMMY CHOO

A pointed toe d’Orsay creates a beautiful feminine shape to sharpen a 9 to 5 getup.

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo, carmel python-effect leather pumps, $895, matchesfashion.com

