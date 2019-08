The Top Ten Shoes to Buy for Fall

With September just around the corner it is time to start thinking of ways to refresh our fall wardrobes . Take the first step by replacing your summer sandals for a pair of 70’s inspired Loewe sneakers , patent Prada derbies or sky blue Bottega Veneta kitten heels. There are plenty of shoes from the Fall runways that we are patiently waiting to add to our own closets—this list showcases our top ten. Here's how to get your hands on them now.