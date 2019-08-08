The Top Ten Shoes to Buy for Fall

Update your classic pump collection with this rounded 80’s shape.
Buy Now: Gucci, brown leather pump with 3.7" heel, $695, gucci.com
Embrace the lug sole trend with this streamlined knee-high biker boot.
Buy Now: The Row, black leather biker boot, $2,100, bergdorfgoodman.com
Wear this 70’s inspired sneaker with a pair of trousers this fall, your feet will thank you.
Buy Now: Loewe, lightweight sneaker, $690, loewe.com
A staple for the brand and for your wardrobe, this Prada derby is a no-brainer.
Buy Now: Prada, black patent derby, $890, prada.com
Produced in Venice, Italy, this hand-dyed leather will have a stunning natural patina with wear.
Buy Now: Marsèll, heeled chukka boot, $728, marsell.it
Add some edge to any look with this Miu Miu platform seen on the fall runway.
Buy Now: Miu Miu, patent double strap platform in wine, $750, bergdorfgoodman.com
A refined square toe boot is a lasting addition to any wardrobe. This pair features the gold-tone BB logo on the toe.
Buy Now: Balenciaga, square toe ankle boot, $1,150, farfetch.com
A modern moccasin can replace your average loafer. This shoe is made in Spain by local artisans with local materials.
Buy Now: Hereu, white lace up moccasin, $370, hereustudio.com
Got the blues? This baby blue loafer should do the trick.
Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, mid-heel loafer, $970, bottegaveneta.com
A pointed toe d’Orsay creates a beautiful feminine shape to sharpen a 9 to 5 getup.
Buy Now: Jimmy Choo, carmel python-effect leather pumps, $895, matchesfashion.com