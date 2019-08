10 End-of-Summer Dresses that Transition into the Fall Season with Ease

We’re slowly approaching that time in the season when you’re ready to shed the sand from your shoes and scrub away the sunscreen , but perhaps not-so-ready to bid adieu to your favorite summer frocks. Luckily enough, we’ve found an abundance of transitional dresses that will have you easing into the fall season with no added help necessary; other than maybe a great boot to pair alongside. Should you be inspired by vintage hues á la the 1970’s, find Rixo’s off-the-shoulder prairie dress or Ace & Jig’s cotton midi. For when the summer temperatures start to drop, look toward Staud or Loewe for the perfect floor-length partner. Wherever the new season may take you, click through our favorite transitional dresses below and soon find out.