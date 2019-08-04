10 End-of-Summer Dresses that Transition into the Fall Season with Ease

Blumarine dress; Bottega Veneta bracelet and shoes; Music Legs tights. Beauty note: Stay vibrant. Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Mushroom + Bamboo Color Protect Primer’s plant-based formula leaves tresses nourished and protected from fading.
From cult favorite, Faithfull the Brand, this zebra-printed midi dress is the ideal transitional piece to ease you into the Fall season. With its puffed sleeves and mid-length hem, you can count on this number to shield you from the first signs of fall temperatures, however unwelcoming they may be.
Buy now: Faithfull the Brand dress, $200, modaoperandi.com
While this Ace & Jig cotton dress features a classic summer frock silhouette, the rusted yellow and white check print mimic the tonal hues we’ve come to expect during the fall season. Not to mention, checks and plaids were one of the biggest trends seen on the fall runways.
Buy now: Ace & Jig dress, $365, matchesfashion.com
Forget what you thought about the ‘white-after-Labor-Day’ rule and trust us when we say that this mini from Mara Hoffman can be worn well into the fall months. Pair with a knee-high boot for a night out and consider yourself a very fashionable savage.
Buy now: Mara Hoffman dress, $325, marahoffman.com
This rose printed midi dress from fashion favorite, Paco Rabanne, fits all your cocktail party attire requirements. The asymmetrical sleeves are an unexpecting detail not to miss out on.
Buy now: Paco Rabanne dress, $586, farfetch.com
Consider the red ‘Isabel’ from Reformation the ultimate date night dress with its sweetheart neckline and built in bodice. This dress is hotter than any summer heatwave.
Buy now: Reformation dress, $198, thereformation.com
If there was one trend to take note of during the fall shows, it was that the 1970s are back and groovier than ever before. Rixo plays into the fad with their off-the-shoulder, prairie dress.
Buy now: Rixo dress, $415, net-a-porter-com
When your ready to shed the sand from your shoes, scrub away the sunscreen, and really make an end-of-summer statement, source this snakeskin printed mini dress from Gucci. Pair with a strappy sandal or a boot for that seasonal touch.
Buy now: Gucci dress, $3,800, farfetch.com
With back-to-school slowly approaching, channel your inner schoolgirl with this silk mini dress from Miu Miu. Its sailor collar and star printed cuffs are charming details sure to win you ‘Best Dressed’ superlative.
Buy now: Miu Miu dress, $2,510, mytheresa.com
New York based brand, Commission, brings a fresh face to 90’s minimalism with their satin midi dress. The chainmail strap and floral print exude dark romance.
Buy now: Commission dress, $1,145, net-a-porter.com
The easy simplicity of this floor-length Staud dress should be the foundation of your end-of-summer wardrobe. With its flattering side slit, this dress transcends from day to night like that first fall breeze.
Buy now: Staud dress, $225, staud.clothing
From leisure brand Sleeper, this hand-made maxi dress in emerald green highlights any lingering suntan, and adorned with a matching belt, this dress flatteringly accentuates any silhouette.
Buy now: Sleeper dress, $290, the-sleeper.com
Loewe’s turtleneck, striped dress in jersey is the perfect crossover item when in-between seasons. Throw on with a simple brown boot and we predict this a future fashion favorite.
Buy now: Loewe dress, $990, modaoperandi
The ongoing tie-dye trend has yet to wring dry as seen on this silk midi dress from AqC. When paired with a simple cardigan, this is one stain sure to leave a mark long into the new season.
Buy now: AqC dress, $420, shopbop.com