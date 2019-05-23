If you’re of the belief that if given the opportunity, Jennifer Garner would deliver a pitch-perfect commencement speech if given the opportunity, we’re here to tell you that you’re exactly right!

Garner was the keynote speaker at Denison University’s commencement ceremony recently, the same school she graduated from in 1994. In many ways, Gardner was graduating all over again, after the university gave her an honoree doctorate degree. And since she’s far wiser than any of her fellow graduates, Garner did her best to bestow some sage advice for what to expect from life after college.

"When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy," Garner said. "Why would you dress like a flirty nurse, when you could be a mailbox?" Wisdom doesn’t get much better than that, so theoretically, Garner could have dropped the mic right then and there. But, she didn’t. Not by a long shot. "Nothing looks better in your 50s, than sunscreen in yours 20s," she added. "Mixed signals are not mixed signals, they're a no. Don't walk down the Grand Canyon to see what it looks like from the bottom.”

Garner even managed to work some inside Hollywood lingo into her speech for good measure. “Chances are, if you're lucky, life will be 65% happy. That's a big win. That's a fresh on Rotten Tomatoes," she said. "At a certain point you'll find there is no finish line to cross, no moment where you're just supposed to be happy. While you wait for those moments, the MCAT score, the perfect job, the engagement ring, your life is happening. Isn't it enough? Happiness is your own responsibility, so attack it."

Can Jennifer Garner please graduate from college every year? Clearly, we’d be lost without her.

