From [Tomo Koizumi](https://www.wmagazine.com/story/bella-hadid-emily-ratajkowski-tomo-koizumi-nyfw-show) to Alexander McQueen, many designers decided to pump up the volume in their fall 2019 collections. While some did so in very wearable feminine ways (see Simone Rocha and Givenchy), other labels decided to push the trend to extremes. Marc Jacobs offered up an oversize babydoll dress with puffed sleeves and full skirt; London’s Richard Quinn wasn’t far behind with his floral creation; and, lastly, in Paris, the Y/Project designer Glenn Martens showed what could only be interpreted as the most oversize (and, let’s be honest, fun) wedding dress one has ever seen on a ready-to-wear runway.