With the fall 2019 collections finally concluding in Paris last week, it is now time to dissect the hundreds of shows across four major cities that took place during the past month. Without a doubt, it was a season filled with new designers and exciting debuts, including Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta. While some fall trends, like Michael Kors’s disco moment , were kicked off at the best runway shows in New York , other trends, like the rise of bourgeois dressing, really took off in Paris, especially at the Celine show. As they have been for the past few years, the runways this season were loud and clear on the fact that each individual can pick and choose what trend he or she would like to try, but in general, everyone is shrugging off the casualness of athleisure and trading it in for the opportunity to get dressed up. Don’t forget to get a head start shopping tomorrow’s trends today —it’s never too early to try out one of fall 2019’s exciting new trends.