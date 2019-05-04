Party People

Ahead of the Met Gala, the Fashion Crowd Goes Wild At the Museum of Sex

On Monday night, the fashion and celebrity set will descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their campiest looks for the 2019 Met Gala. But ahead of Monday's festivities, they needed to let off a little steam—and where better to do that than the Museum of Sex? There, Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn celebrated Matchesfashion.com and Frieze New York with an aphrodisiac-inspired dinner, complete with phallic floral arrangements and a boob-shaped bounce house, much to the delight of guests like Charli XCX, Helena Christensen, and Carolyn Murphy. Also this week, Barbara Sturm celebrated her new boutique in New York, and Tiffany & Co hosted a tea party with Rowan Blanchard and Zoe Saldana. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
MATCHESFASHION.COM Host Dinner with Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn at The Museum of Sex, New York, NY - May 3, 2019
Charli XCX attends Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn celebrate MATCHESFASHION.COM at Frieze at the Museum of Sex.

Carolyn Murphy attends Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn celebrate MATCHESFASHION.COM at Frieze at the Museum of Sex.

Gina Gershon, Christopher Kane, and Liz Goldwyn attend Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn celebrate MATCHESFASHION.COM at Frieze at the Museum of Sex.

Helena Christensen attends Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn celebrate MATCHESFASHION.COM at Frieze at the Museum of Sex.

Chloe Wise attends the Prada Invites New York Cocktail event at Prada Broadway Epicenter on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen and Antoni Porowski hosted the 2019 City Harvest Gala at Ciprani 42nd Street with Moët Hennessy.

Teyana Taylor, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Jasmine Sanders attend the opening of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Boutique & Spa at Zero Bond and after-party at Indochine

Lindsey Wixson attends the opening of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Boutique & Spa at Zero Bond and after-party at Indochine

Rowan Blanchard attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Pop-Up of The Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills at Tiffany & Co. on May 3, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Dree Hemingway and Zoe Saldana attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Pop-Up of The Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills at Tiffany & Co. on May 3, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Pom Klementieff attends Pierre Hardy & Victor Cruz celebrate the launch of V.C.I in New York City.

Michael B. Jordan and Victor Cruz attend Pierre Hardy & Victor Cruz celebrate the launch of V.C.I in New York City.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dustin Yellin attend the Pioneer Works gala in New York City.

Jordan Barrett and Imaan Hammam attend the Save Venice after-party at Butterfly in New York.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Save Venice after-party at Butterfly in New York.

Theodora Richards, Keith RIchards, and Alexandra Richards attend Project 0 Presents the Mangroove at New York Edition Times Square.

Blu DeTiger performs at the Forty Five Ten store cocktail at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Karlie Kloss attends a Dior lunch at the 2020 Cruise show in Marrakech.

