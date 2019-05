Ahead of the Met Gala, the Fashion Crowd Goes Wild At the Museum of Sex

On Monday night, the fashion and celebrity set will descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their campiest looks for the 2019 Met Gala . But ahead of Monday's festivities, they needed to let off a little steam—and where better to do that than the Museum of Sex? There, Christopher Kane and Liz Goldwyn celebrated Matchesfashion.com and Frieze New York with an aphrodisiac-inspired dinner, complete with phallic floral arrangements and a boob-shaped bounce house, much to the delight of guests like Charli XCX , Helena Christensen, and Carolyn Murphy. Also this week, Barbara Sturm celebrated her new boutique in New York, and Tiffany & Co hosted a tea party with Rowan Blanchard and Zoe Saldana. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.