Go Inside Coachella 2018's Biggest Parties with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and the Cast of Riverdale

Each April, the masses descend upon the desert for weekend of music and art, otherwise known as Coachella. But this is 2018, and Coachella has long surpassed just your typical music festival. Yes, there are still plenty of musical moments—this year included a hysteria-inducing performance by Beyonce—but now the day is reserved for brunches and pool parties, with the night going into the very early hours of the morning with their own after-parties, that take over the neighboring Palm Springs. This weekend, Revolve held their own festival, Revolve Festival, that drew out the likes of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and the cast of Riverdale, while Rihanna hosted a wild pool party for Fenty x Puma. Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott hosted his annual Moschino party where he announced an upcoming H&M collaboration with the help of Gigi Hadid. Here, go inside the best parties of the weekend.
MOSCHINO [tv] H&amp;M DESERT PARTY : with specialty cocktails by Absolut
David X Prutting/BFA.com
1/20

Gigi Hadid, Jeremy Scott, and Erika Jayne attend the Moschino desert party.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
2/20

Cardi B attends the Moschino desert party.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
3/20

Emily Ratajkowski and The Misshapes attend the Moschino desert party.

Michael Kovac
4/20

Rachel Zoe, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Erin Foster, Whitney Port, Victoria Justice and Sara Foster attend Rachel Zoe's 4th Annual ZOEasis at Parker Palm Springs on April 13, 2018 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka)

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
5/20

Emily Ratajkowski attend the #hotelREVOLVE welcome dinner.

Eric Charbonneau
6/20

Snoop Dogg, Cordell Broadus and Jesse Wellens attend a Levi's brunch in Palm Springs.

Eric Charbonneau
7/20

Chloe Kim attends a Levi's brunch in Palm Springs.

Eric Charbonneau
8/20

Brooklyn Beckham attends a Levi's brunch in Palm Springs.

Eric Charbonneau
9/20

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin attend a Levi's brunch in Palm Springs.

John Sciulli
10/20

Rihanna attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)

John Sciulli
11/20

Tyga attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)

John Sciulli
12/20

Iggy Azalea attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)

John Sciulli
13/20

Normani attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)

John Sciulli
14/20

Shaun D. Ross, second from right, and guests attend the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)

Roger Kisby
15/20

Camila Mendes attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Roger Kisby
16/20

Kendall Jenner attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Roger Kisby
17/20

Daphne Groeneveld and Taylor Hill attend #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Roger Kisby
18/20

Shay Mitchell attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Roger Kisby
19/20

Chanel Iman and Romee Strijd attend #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Phillip Faraone
20/20

Troye Sivan, Tommy Dorfman, and Jacob Bixenman attend Flaunt and /Nyden's celebratory dinner honoring Hari Nef at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flaunt Magazine)

Keywords

Coachella