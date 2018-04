Each April, the masses descend upon the desert for weekend of music and art, otherwise known as Coachella. But this is 2018, and Coachella has long surpassed just your typical music festival. Yes, there are still plenty of musical moments—this year included a hysteria-inducing performance by Beyonce —but now the day is reserved for brunches and pool parties, with the night going into the very early hours of the morning with their own after-parties, that take over the neighboring Palm Springs. This weekend, Revolve held their own festival, Revolve Festival, that drew out the likes of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and the cast of Riverdale, while Rihanna hosted a wild pool party for Fenty x Puma . Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott hosted his annual Moschino party where he announced an upcoming H&M collaboration with the help of Gigi Hadid. Here, go inside the best parties of the weekend.