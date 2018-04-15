Amid all the excitement of Beyoncé convening a Destiny’s Child reunion in custom Balmain on the main stage at Coachella, one might be forgiven for missing out on a quieter fashion announcement: Jeremy Scott revealed at his annual Coachella party—his 11th at the festival—that Moschino is slated to be the next label to design a capsule collection for fast-fashion retailer H&M. (Balmain already had a go back in 2015.) Meaning: Scott’s slightly twisted Barbies and Ken dolls, his Betty Boops and My Little Ponies, will be coming to an H&M near you November 8.

In typically theatrical fashion, Scott unveiled the collaboration via a video call—the collection, after all, is called “Moschino [tv] H&M”—with model Gigi Hadid . Both Scott and Hadid wore pieces from the collection, which will comprise both womenswear and menswear, during their joint announcement, proving once again that Coachella is basically just a weekend-long sponsored content spot. It comes close on the heels of the release of Scott's collaboration with Mac Cosmetics , which was released two months ago.

Scott, who has been the creative director of Moschino since 2013, offered a preview of the collection, which he described as “sportswear-with-evening kind of feeling ,” in an interview with Vogue at the festival over the weekend. With prices falling somewhere between $25 and $300, it will include pieces like “silver sequined parka dress” as well as denim “twisted into something else” and puffer jackets “reconfigured into cropped things or double-long things.” In a press release accompanying the announcement, the brand also indicated there will be some “extra surprises” in the collection—which, well, is kind of anyone’s guess.

The collection for H&M will also revive certain archival pieces, from Scott’s own collections (like a tiny bag he described as hardly big enough to fit a lighter) as well as from those of the label’s founder Franco Moschino (he mentioned one CD print, describing it as “perfect”).

Scott’s diffusion line for Moschino, Cheap and Chic, is by no means cheap—so the collaboration is a logical pairing, matching a designer with populist aspirations (many of his designs borrow motifs and silhouettes from pop and mass culture) with a retailer known for its accessibility and penchant for reproducing high-fashion looks. (Per his interview with Vogue : “In order to have a lewk, I love that this is now something that will be affordable.”) And since the collection is scheduled for release this fall, that leaves plenty of time to plan looks for next year’s festival.