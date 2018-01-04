While 2017 seemed like the year of non-stop makeup launches by some of fashion and beauty's most high profile A-listers—think Rihanna's Fenty Beauty , Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline collaboration—fashion designer Jeremy Scott is here to start off 2018 with a pop of color. Known for his wildly eccentric and over-the-top runway designs, Scott is the latest to join the ranks of the makeup world teaming up with MAC Cosmetics with an equally loud and colorful collection to match.

Unveiling his music-inspired collection today on Instagram, Scott shared his excitement—in all caps to really punctuate the point—announcing, "SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE CREATED WITH M•A•C A BOOMBOX SHAPED EYESHADOW PALETTE CONSISTING OF 29 SHADES, A LIP PALETTE SHAPED LIKE A TAPE CASSETTE WITH A MIRROR, AND A LIL SOMETHING FOR THE CHEEKS IN THE FORM OF A CD!"

MAC Cosmetics, famous for collaborating with some of music and fashion's most iconic faces like Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga , also hyped the upcoming collection on Instagram stating,"Coming your way: hi-fi, full-volume colour by fashion’s most irreverent designer. With a fanatical following of pop music’s biggest icons, @ItsJeremyScott provokes and pushes into culture’s outer limits!"

With it's '80s retro hip-hop inspired aesthetic, described as "manic colour for eyes, lips and cheeks specially packaged in cheeky tribute to the days of mixtapes," Scott's collection will consist of colorful eyeshadow, lip and cheeks palettes in various CD, boombox and cassette-like packaging in signature Jeremy Scott-like fashion. And since the Moschino runway has been known to showcase some of memorable and outlandish beauty trends to date, including last season's '90s throwback lips and pixie cuts, it was only a matter of time before Scott made his way to the beauty world.

The M∙A∙C x Jeremy Scott collection will be available online and in select stores starting February 8, 2018.

