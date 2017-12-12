Rihanna has released a new makeup collection called Fenty Beauty that has been met with praise, especially from minority women.

Rihanna

When Rihanna launched her makeup line Fenty Beauty in September September, the collection included highlighters, shimmer sticks and a universal lip gloss. She then expanded her line to include 40 shades of foundation, and today she revealed the latest launch: 14 new lipsticks shades for the Mattemoiselle collection.

The singer, actress, designer, and beauty mogul shared a sneak peek of the shades to her 58 million Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself, wearing a stunning dark navy lipstick. In the photograph, Rihanna kept the rest of her makeup minimal, with flawless skin, a shimmery eye, and wavy hair. She captioned the photograph, "Shade: #CLAPBACK #MATTEMOISELLE drops Dec. 26th at @fentybeauty @sephora and @harveynichols." The Wild Thoughts singer also posted a shot of all the products, adding "14 new @fentybeauty lipstick shades coming right up!! #MATTEMOISELLE drops online at 9am EST on Dec. 26 Be first in line @sephora @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP".

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

This month, Rihanna has already made headlines for wearing bold lip colors: on Friday she showed off an ultra violet lip in honor of Pantone's 2018 Color of the Year, and at her street-naming ceremony in Barbados she proved that orange lipstick may be the new red this holiday season. Now, we expect a bold lip to stay her look for at least a little while longer.

Keywords

RihannaMakeupBeauty NewsFenty Beauty