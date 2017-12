This week, our favorite celebrities proved whether it was a swipe of red lipstick or freshly chopped bangs, it was all about the glam. Supermodels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Carolyn Murphy made the case for effortlessly undone and polished waves, while Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk elevated their shoulder-length bobs with eye-skimming bangs. Model Georgia Fowler rocked a sleek, middle-parted bun, while Beyoncé's half up do with voluminous curls makes for the ultimate holiday party hair. Italian beauty Vittoria Cerretti showed off her exaggerated dark smokey eye backstage at the Chanel Métiers d'Art show, while model Barbara Palvin sported a playful pastel green smokey eye. And of course, leave it to Rihanna to make Pantone 's color of 2018, ultra violet, an instant beauty trend with her creamy lavender lip. Here, a closer look at the boldest beauty and hair moments of the week.