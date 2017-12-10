Best of Instagram

Rihanna's Ultra Violet Lip and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Polished Waves Are the Boldest Beauty Looks of the Week

This week, our favorite celebrities proved whether it was a swipe of red lipstick or freshly chopped bangs, it was all about the glam. Supermodels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Carolyn Murphy made the case for effortlessly undone and polished waves, while Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk elevated their shoulder-length bobs with eye-skimming bangs. Model Georgia Fowler rocked a sleek, middle-parted bun, while Beyoncé's half up do with voluminous curls makes for the ultimate holiday party hair. Italian beauty Vittoria Cerretti showed off her exaggerated dark smokey eye backstage at the Chanel Métiers d'Art show, while model Barbara Palvin sported a playful pastel green smokey eye. And of course, leave it to Rihanna to make Pantone's color of 2018, ultra violet, an instant beauty trend with her creamy lavender lip. Here, a closer look at the boldest beauty and hair moments of the week.
Model Georgia Fowler proves that bold brows and a bold red lip are the ultimate beauty duo.
@georgiafowler
1/10

@vittoceretti
2/10

Italian beauty Vittoria Ceretti poses backstage at the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in Hamburg with an exaggerated dark smokey eye and tousled fishtail braid.

@rosiehw
3/10

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's winter beauty is all about polished locks, dewy skin and a burgundy red lip.

@lilyjcollins
4/10

From blonde waves to ombre brunette and red locks, actress Lily Collins is never afraid to experiment.

5/10

Beyoncé makes the case for a sleek half up do with voluminous curls and a golden smokey eye.

@hoskelsa
6/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk elevates her tousled bangs with freshly chopped eye skimming bangs.

@carolynmurphy
7/10

Supermodel Carolyn Murphy's wind swept waves and radiant skin make for the ultimate off duty look.

@bellahadid
8/10

Model Bella Hadid wears her sleek bob with bangs paired with contoured cheekbones and dark red lip.

@realbarbarapalvin
9/10

Model Barbara Palvin makes the case for frosted green smokey eyes and polished waves.

@badgalriri
10/10

Leave it to Rihanna to make 2018 Pantone's color of the year, ultra violet, the ultimate beauty statement.

