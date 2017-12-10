Model Georgia Fowler proves that bold brows and a bold red lip are the ultimate beauty duo.
Italian beauty Vittoria Ceretti poses backstage at the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in Hamburg with an exaggerated dark smokey eye and tousled fishtail braid.
British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's winter beauty is all about polished locks, dewy skin and a burgundy red lip.
From blonde waves to ombre brunette and red locks, actress Lily Collins is never afraid to experiment.
Beyoncé makes the case for a sleek half up do with voluminous curls and a golden smokey eye.
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk elevates her tousled bangs with freshly chopped eye skimming bangs.
Supermodel Carolyn Murphy's wind swept waves and radiant skin make for the ultimate off duty look.
Model Bella Hadid wears her sleek bob with bangs paired with contoured cheekbones and dark red lip.
Model Barbara Palvin makes the case for frosted green smokey eyes and polished waves.
Leave it to Rihanna to make 2018 Pantone's color of the year, ultra violet, the ultimate beauty statement.