How Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Partied at Coachella 2019's First Weekend

While the desert was the place to be come sundown, everyone knows that Coachella is all about bouncing from pool party to pool party during the day—and there were more than enough to keep you busy for all three days of the 2019 festival's first weekend. Besides free-flowing drinks, copious amounts of junk food, and some seriously good DJ sets, parties are also key for spotting your favorite celebrity in the wild. This weekend, any eagle-eyed partygoer could spot everyone from your favorite Insta-girls (Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell), Netflix stars (Kiernan Shipka, Alisha Boe, Tommy Dorfman), and even a few Housewives on the loose. Here, a closer look inside all the parties that you missed.
Moschino x SIMS: Desert Party
Stella Maxwell attends Moschino's annual desert party celebrating its new The Sims capsule collection.

Rowan Blanchard and Tommy Dorfman attend Moschino's annual desert party celebrating its new The Sims capsule collection.

Bria Vinaite attends Moschino's annual desert party celebrating its new The Sims capsule collection.

Tove Lo attends Moschino's annual desert party celebrating its new The Sims capsule collection.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Levis in the Desert pool party.

Liam Payne attends Republic Records Celebrates Their Class Of 2019 In Coachella Valley at Zenyara.

Jaden Smith and Snoop Dogg attend the Levis in the Desert pool party.

Amandla Stenberg attend the Levis in the Desert pool party.

Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the Levis in the Desert pool party.

Winston Duke at the American Express Platinum House at the Avalon Hotel Palm Springs.

Sydney Sweeney attends Lucky Brand And Rolling Stone Live Present Desert Jam at ARRIVE Hotel.

Perfume attend Lucky Brand And Rolling Stone Live Present Desert Jam at ARRIVE Hotel.

Victoria Justice attends a kickoff party at the Beefeater Pink lounge.

Paris Hilton and Alessandra Ambrosio attend the Levi's Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Bondi Sands and POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend the Levi's Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Bondi Sands and POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu.

Janelle Monáe attends the Levi's Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Bondi Sands and POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu.

Alisha Boe and Kiernan Shipka attend The Zoe Report's 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel.

