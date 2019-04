While the desert was the place to be come sundown, everyone knows that Coachella is all about bouncing from pool party to pool party during the day—and there were more than enough to keep you busy for all three days of the 2019 festival's first weekend. Besides free-flowing drinks, copious amounts of junk food, and some seriously good DJ sets, parties are also key for spotting your favorite celebrity in the wild. This weekend, any eagle-eyed partygoer could spot everyone from your favorite Insta-girls ( Hailey Bieber , Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell), Netflix stars (Kiernan Shipka, Alisha Boe, Tommy Dorfman), and even a few Housewives on the loose. Here, a closer look inside all the parties that you missed.