How Coachella Style Has Transformed Over the Past Decade, as Illustrated by Its Queen, Paris Hilton

For nearly two decades now, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—aka Coachella—has brought an annual influx of thousands to the Colorado Desert in Indio, California, for a weekend—or, now, two—of festivities led by the biggest names in music. Among the headliners this year: Cardi B, the Weeknd, Eminem, and Beyoncé, whose appearance you know she's taking seriously, having announced 44 days in advance that she was going vegan in preparation for it. And this year's crop of festivalgoers is already making its way there to revel in her presence, including the Coachella's most prototypical and exemplary attendee. We're talking, of course, about Paris Hilton, perhaps the only person who could manage to be both a so-called "#burnerbae," aka a true Burning Man devotee, and the "Queen of Coachella." In fact, she could also be called its ambassador: When we asked Hilton if she had fun at last year's festival, she replied simply, "Is the Pope Catholic?" Revisit the past decade of Coachella by examining its biggest footprint—festival style—as illustrated by Hilton's varying wardrobe, sunglasses, and cat ears, here.
2008
Chris Polk/Getty Images
2008

Paris Hilton at Coachella in Indio, California.

Chris Polk/Getty Images
2009

Paris and sister Nicky Hilton.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
2011

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2012

Hilton and fans.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
2014

Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
2015

Paris and Nicky.

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
2016

Courtesy of @parishilton
2017

