How Coachella Style Has Transformed Over the Past Decade, as Illustrated by Its Queen, Paris Hilton
For nearly two decades now, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—aka Coachella—has brought an annual influx of thousands to the Colorado Desert in Indio, California, for a weekend—or, now, two—of festivities led by the biggest names in music. Among the headliners this year: Cardi B, the Weeknd, Eminem, and Beyoncé, whose appearance you know she's taking seriously, having announced 44 days in advance that she was going vegan in preparation for it. And this year's crop of festivalgoers is already making its way there to revel in her presence, including the Coachella's most prototypical and exemplary attendee. We're talking, of course, about Paris Hilton, perhaps the only person who could manage to be both a so-called "#burnerbae," aka a true Burning Man devotee, and the "Queen of Coachella." In fact, she could also be called its ambassador: When we asked Hilton if she had fun at last year's festival, she replied simply, "Is the Pope Catholic?" Revisit the past decade of Coachella by examining its biggest footprint—festival style—as illustrated by Hilton's varying wardrobe, sunglasses, and cat ears, here.