21 Crop Tops You Can Wear, Even If You're Not Emily Ratajkowski

Although the crop top may seem like a fading trend, it-girls like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that a crop top can be the perfect look for anything from a night out to a trip to the grocery store. The versatility of dressing it up or down, along with the practicality of wearing one on hot summer days, makes the crop top the perfect summer choice. Pair a crop top with anything high-waisted, and add a statement earring, necklace, or pair of sunglasses for an effortless go-to summer look. The current selection of crop tops on the market includes an array of styles including more modest options like turtlenecks, knitwear and button-downs, as well as a selection of more playful styles that show more skin, are off the shoulder, or have cut-outs. Whether you’re heading to the beach or into the office this summer, there is certainly a crop top to match the occasion. Shop some of our favorite summer styles here.
Rossie Assoulin green and white checked crop-top with boned sides and self-tie shoulder straps, $597, matchesfashion.com
Alaia white cotton button-down shirt with a ruching in the back, a bow drawstring and mother-of-pearl buttons, $1,180, net-a-porter.com

Tibi stretch knit corset style top with green, navy, white, pink and orange stripes, $350, net-a-porter.com

Rachel Comey mustard yellow, off-the-shoulder crop top with ruffles, ruching and a twisted front, $151, [matchesfashion.com] http://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Rachel-Comey-Crush-cotton-poplin-cropped-top-1095121

Cinq a Sept black off-the shoulder short sleeve top with a zipper enclosure in the back, $325, [cinqasept.nyc] (https://cinqasept.nyc/collections/pre-fall-2017/products/birch-top-in-black

Alexander McQueen blue and white floral off-the-shoulder crop top, $597, farfetch.com

Rag & Bone black and white gingham cotton-blend crop top with a halter style neck that ties in the back, $245, net-a-porter

Stella McCartney ivory jersey crop top with wide bell sleeves in a jersey, $468, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Stella-McCartney-Wide-sleeved-cropped-top-1095623

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini blue denim crop top with ruffles and frayed hemline detailing, $190, farfetch.com

Peter Pilotto off-the-shoulder blue, white and green checkered print top with a peplum hem, $618, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Peter-Pilotto-Off-the-shoulder-peplum-hem-cotton-top-1158998

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini printed crop top with a burgundy, green, yellow and blue leaf pattern, $165, farfetch.com

Tome black and grey plaid printed crop top with ruffle sleeves, $348, farfetch.com

Kalita cotton-poplin top with a deep V and an oversized bow in the back, $337, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Kalita-Bow-Tie-cotton-poplin-cropped-top-1157132

Jill Stuart pastel pink gathered crop top with a floral pattern and ties, $330, modaoperandi.com

Monse pinstriped off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves and structured details, $1,690, [mytheresa.com] (https://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/200649-cropped-wool-off-the-shoulder-top-818390.html

Saloni red crop top with a wide sleeve and bow that ties at the waist, $308, [salonilondon.com] (https://salonilondon.com/collections/shop-tops-and-jackets/products/drew-off-the-shoulder-crop-top-chille-3237514113

Vivetta black crop top with multi-layered ruffles and face structures, $393, farfetch.com

CO cable knit wool and cashmere cropped sweater in ivory, $1,195, Nordstrom.com

Rebecca Taylor black crop top with a pink and red floral pattern and bow details on the sleeves, $281, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Rebecca-Taylor-Marguerite-floral-print-cotton-cropped-top-1161533

Alice + Olivia black and white crop top with a ruffled overlay, $220, net-a-porter.com

T by Alexander Wang black and white striped collared top with a wrap style in the front, $250, farfetch.com

