21 Crop Tops You Can Wear, Even If You're Not Emily Ratajkowski

Rossie Assoulin green and white checked crop-top with boned sides and self-tie shoulder straps, $597, matchesfashion.com
Alaia white cotton button-down shirt with a ruching in the back, a bow drawstring and mother-of-pearl buttons, $1,180, net-a-porter.com
Tibi stretch knit corset style top with green, navy, white, pink and orange stripes, $350, net-a-porter.com
Rachel Comey mustard yellow, off-the-shoulder crop top with ruffles, ruching and a twisted front, $151, [matchesfashion.com] http://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Rachel-Comey-Crush-cotton-poplin-cropped-top-1095121
Cinq a Sept black off-the shoulder short sleeve top with a zipper enclosure in the back, $325, [cinqasept.nyc] (https://cinqasept.nyc/collections/pre-fall-2017/products/birch-top-in-black
Alexander McQueen blue and white floral off-the-shoulder crop top, $597, farfetch.com
Rag & Bone black and white gingham cotton-blend crop top with a halter style neck that ties in the back, $245, net-a-porter
Stella McCartney ivory jersey crop top with wide bell sleeves in a jersey, $468, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Stella-McCartney-Wide-sleeved-cropped-top-1095623
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini blue denim crop top with ruffles and frayed hemline detailing, $190, farfetch.com
Peter Pilotto off-the-shoulder blue, white and green checkered print top with a peplum hem, $618, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Peter-Pilotto-Off-the-shoulder-peplum-hem-cotton-top-1158998
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini printed crop top with a burgundy, green, yellow and blue leaf pattern, $165, farfetch.com
Tome black and grey plaid printed crop top with ruffle sleeves, $348, farfetch.com
Kalita cotton-poplin top with a deep V and an oversized bow in the back, $337, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Kalita-Bow-Tie-cotton-poplin-cropped-top-1157132
Jill Stuart pastel pink gathered crop top with a floral pattern and ties, $330, modaoperandi.com
Monse pinstriped off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves and structured details, $1,690, [mytheresa.com] (https://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/200649-cropped-wool-off-the-shoulder-top-818390.html
Saloni red crop top with a wide sleeve and bow that ties at the waist, $308, [salonilondon.com] (https://salonilondon.com/collections/shop-tops-and-jackets/products/drew-off-the-shoulder-crop-top-chille-3237514113
Vivetta black crop top with multi-layered ruffles and face structures, $393, farfetch.com
CO cable knit wool and cashmere cropped sweater in ivory, $1,195, Nordstrom.com
Rebecca Taylor black crop top with a pink and red floral pattern and bow details on the sleeves, $281, [matchesfashion.com] (http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Rebecca-Taylor-Marguerite-floral-print-cotton-cropped-top-1161533
Alice + Olivia black and white crop top with a ruffled overlay, $220, net-a-porter.com
T by Alexander Wang black and white striped collared top with a wrap style in the front, $250, farfetch.com