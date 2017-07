21 Crop Tops You Can Wear, Even If You're Not Emily Ratajkowski

Although the crop top may seem like a fading trend, it-girls like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that a crop top can be the perfect look for anything from a night out to a trip to the grocery store. The versatility of dressing it up or down, along with the practicality of wearing one on hot summer days, makes the crop top the perfect summer choice. Pair a crop top with anything high-waisted, and add a statement earring, necklace, or pair of sunglasses for an effortless go-to summer look. The current selection of crop tops on the market includes an array of styles including more modest options like turtlenecks, knitwear and button-downs, as well as a selection of more playful styles that show more skin, are off the shoulder, or have cut-outs. Whether you’re heading to the beach or into the office this summer, there is certainly a crop top to match the occasion. Shop some of our favorite summer styles here.