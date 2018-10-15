Dakota Johnson Goes Totally Mad as a Deranged Housewife in Haute Couture

"You just want to go on any adventure with him," Dakota Johnson says of her collaborations with the director Luca Guadagnino, which include 2016's A Bigger Splash, in which her character's island vacation goes from glamorous swoon to off-the-rails; the soon-to-premiere remake of Suspiria, in which her character suffers all sorts of trauma, onscreen and off; and now in this high fashion fever dream for W, which was photographed by Guadagnino (he previously shot Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah for this magazine) in uptown Manhattan with his muse. "We were shooting in this incredible house on the Upper West Side—it was crazy magnificent—and we created this story of a trapped housewife who completely loses her mind," Johnson explains in an exclusive interview with W. "I was also wearing couture and the makeup was insane, so it was fun to do something wild like that." It seems like something wild is exactly what happens every time these two get together. Here, see Guadagnino's portrait of Johnson as a society woman on the verge of (and then beyond) a breakdown—in haute couture, of course.
Dakota wears Chanel Haute Couture jacket; Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry bracelet.
Photograph by Luca Guadagnino; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Dakota wears Chanel Haute Couture jacket; Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry bracelet.

Dakota Johnson wears a Dior Haute Couture dress; necklaces (from top): Johnson’s own, Pebble London, Patricia von Musulin; Wolford fishnets; Johnson’s own earrings (throughout). Beauty note: Reinvent the evening eye. NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Liner in Vivid Envy delivers an emerald pop with precision.

Dakota wears Valentino Haute Couture cape, shirt, blouse, and pants.

Dakota wears Dior Haute Couture dress; Cara Croninger necklace; Falke tights; the Row sandals.

Dakota wears Redemption dress; David Webb necklace and brooch (worn as pendant).

Dakota wears Armani Privé jacket and pants; Falke socks; the Row sandals.

Dakota wears Givenchy Haute Couture cape and jumpsuit.

Dakota wears Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Dakota wears Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress; necklaces, from top: Vela, Sanjay Kasliwal, Cara Croninger & Minnetonka boots.

Photograph by Luca Guadagnino; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Cyndia Harvey at Streeters; Makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; Manicure by Rieko Okusa for Chanel at Susan Price NYC. Set design by Bette Adams at MHS Artists. Produced by PRODn at Art and Commerce; Retouching by Allison Richman at Chroma New York; Digital Technician: Matthew Kanbergs; Photography Assistants: Stefano Ortega, Wil Pierce, Payal Parikh; Set Design Assistant: Montana Pugh; Fashion Assistants: Allia Alliata, Lucy Gaston, Sara Taffel; Tailor: Leah Huntsinger at Christy Rilling Studio; Special Thanks to Rackson Mansion.
Dakota wears Fendi Couture dress and underlay.

