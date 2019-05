Festivities in Cannes were in full swing this week, prompting celebs to pull out all the stops while walking the red carpet. The model Jasmine Tookes kept it simple in a sun-kissed glow and neutral eyeshadow while Josephine Skriver stepped out at the film festival in face-framing layers. Teddy Quinlevan brought some drama to the amfAR Gala by pairing a cutout gown with a deep side part and bold smokey eye. On the other side of the pond, Debby Ryan took lavender locks for a spin, and Joan Smalls made a statement in a graphic neon pink eye look. Also this week: Dilone rocked a rosy glow, Barbara Palvin wore no-makeup makeup, and Emily Ratajkowski sported a sultry smokey eye. All the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.