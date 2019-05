Lupita Nyong'o, Idris Elba, and Diana Ross Prove That Marrakech Is Having a Moment

From Idris Elba's stunning weekend wedding to Sabrina Dhowre, to Diana Ross 's "surprise" performance at Maria Grazia Chiuri's palatial Dior Cruise 2020 show, it seems like Marrakech is the place to be right now. After all, as the adoptive home of Yves Saint Laurent (who has an entire museum in the city dedicated to his work), the city of Marrakech has strong ties to fashion. Whether you're an influencer or an A-list superstar, you're going to want to cash in on the Morocco moment that's happening right now. Not even Jessica Alba could resist taking the opportunity to celebrate her birthday (with her husband, Cash Warren, by her side) at the enviable destination this year. And with all of the beautifully woven rugs, ornately crafted tiles, and abundant spices, who wouldn't want to jet set to Marrakech?