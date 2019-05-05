Destination on Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o, Idris Elba, and Diana Ross Prove That Marrakech Is Having a Moment

From Idris Elba's stunning weekend wedding to Sabrina Dhowre, to Diana Ross's "surprise" performance at Maria Grazia Chiuri's palatial Dior Cruise 2020 show, it seems like Marrakech is the place to be right now. After all, as the adoptive home of Yves Saint Laurent (who has an entire museum in the city dedicated to his work), the city of Marrakech has strong ties to fashion. Whether you're an influencer or an A-list superstar, you're going to want to cash in on the Morocco moment that's happening right now. Not even Jessica Alba could resist taking the opportunity to celebrate her birthday (with her husband, Cash Warren, by her side) at the enviable destination this year. And with all of the beautifully woven rugs, ornately crafted tiles, and abundant spices, who wouldn't want to jet set to Marrakech?
Lupita Nyong'o, Micaela Erlanger, and Shailene Woodley
Photo by @shailenewoodley.
1/12

Lupita Nyong'o, Micaela Erlanger, and Shailene Woodley teamed up to take on Marakkech in May 2019.

Photo by @sabrinadhowre.
2/12

Idris Elba married Sabrina Dhowre at a Marrakech hotel in April 2019.

Photo by @dianaross.
3/12

Diana Ross relished being the "surprise" when she performed at the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech on May 1, 2019.

Photo by @tamara.
4/12

Influencer Tamara Kalinic took a second to lean against the palatial walls in Marrakech in May 2019.

Photo by @caelynnmillerkeyes.
5/12

Caelynn Miller-Keyes went shopping for rugs in Marrakech in May 2019.

Photo by @camilacoelho.
6/12

After attending the Dior show, Camila Coelho explored with some horses in Marrakech in May 2019.

Photo by @jessicaalba.
7/12

Jessica Alba celebrated her 38th birthday with her husband Cash Warren in Marrakech in April 2019.

Photo by @karliekloss.
8/12

Karlie Kloss lounged in between attending the Dior show and exploring the city in May 2019.

Photo by @lupitanyongo.
9/12

Lupita Nyong'o, Vernon Francois, and Nick Barose posed together in Marrakech in May 2019.

Photo by @shailenewoodley.
10/12

Shailene Woodley attended Dior's 2020 Cruise show in a Marrakech palace in May 2019.

Photo by @lupitanyongo.
11/12

Lupita Nyong'o greeted the day in Marrakech with a twirl in May 2019.

Photo by @karliekloss.
12/12

According to Karlie Kloss, the supermodel visited Marrakech's Jardin Majorelle for "inspiration" à la Yves Saint Laurent in May 2019.

