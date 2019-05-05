Lupita Nyong'o, Idris Elba, and Diana Ross Prove That Marrakech Is Having a Moment

Lupita Nyong'o, Micaela Erlanger, and Shailene Woodley teamed up to take on Marakkech in May 2019.
Idris Elba married Sabrina Dhowre at a Marrakech hotel in April 2019.
Diana Ross relished being the "surprise" when she performed at the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech on May 1, 2019.
Influencer Tamara Kalinic took a second to lean against the palatial walls in Marrakech in May 2019.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes went shopping for rugs in Marrakech in May 2019.
After attending the Dior show, Camila Coelho explored with some horses in Marrakech in May 2019.
Jessica Alba celebrated her 38th birthday with her husband Cash Warren in Marrakech in April 2019.
Karlie Kloss lounged in between attending the Dior show and exploring the city in May 2019.
Lupita Nyong'o, Vernon Francois, and Nick Barose posed together in Marrakech in May 2019.
Shailene Woodley attended Dior's 2020 Cruise show in a Marrakech palace in May 2019.
Lupita Nyong'o greeted the day in Marrakech with a twirl in May 2019.
According to Karlie Kloss, the supermodel visited Marrakech's Jardin Majorelle for "inspiration" à la Yves Saint Laurent in May 2019.