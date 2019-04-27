Idris Elba is officially a married man. The actor and noted DJ and model Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot on Friday in a stunning ceremony at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

For the occasion, Dhowre opted for an off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Vera Wang, which she chose with help from stylist Law Roach, whose clients also include Zendaya, Céline Dion, and Ariana Grande. Elba, meanwhille, wore a suit from Ozwald Boateng, as British Vogue notes . When Roach posted a photo of the glowing bride and groom, he expressed gratitude, writing, “@idriselba and @sabrinadhowre thank you for letting me apart of your special day!” It didn't take long for Dhowre to jump into the comments, responding, “Thank you for making me feel beautiful.”

The couple's wedding wasn't the only party of the weekend; it was one of three celebrations that they are hosting to celebrate their marriage. The night before their wedding, on Thursday, Elba and Dhowre held a rehearsal dinner at Amanjena that had the theme, "colours of the Souk," and reportedly included "camels and fire dancers and dancing" according to a source at People . Tonight, they're throwing one more party: a festival-style gathering at the Mandarin Oriental with an all-white dress code, as British Vogue notes. Which is all to say that you can expect even more photos beyond their initial wedding ones, which will also appear in the July issue of British Vogue .

As for the entertainment, it's unknown whether or not Elba hopped into the DJ booth at his own wedding or, more likely, outsourced that duty. The guest list has also yet to be revealed, though Elba and Dhowre's royal friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably didn't make the event, seeing as Markle is in the final days of her pregnancy.

It was at the royal wedding last May when Elba and Dhowre's relationship became an international news item after the pair were photographed walking into Markle and Prince Harry's ceremony . It was a few months earlier, though, that Elba proposed to Dhowre. Back in February of 2018, he got down on one knee at a screening for Yardie , Elba's first film as a director. “It was like two days before Valentine’s and I had this ring in my pocket, it was burning a hole,” as he later explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “And then Valentine’s came and she had to fly somewhere, so there was a likelihood I wasn’t going to see her on Valentine’s Day. So I made this movie, and Sab was on the set every day. She knew the whole crew. So at the screening, it was a private screening for the cast and crew, and I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking.” Now, though, Elba can fully put his nerves behind him.