Douglas Kirkland, Coco Chanel, 1962. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Brigitte Bardot, 1967. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Grace Jones, 1997. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Charlie Chaplin and Sophia Loren on the set of A Countess From Hong Kong, 1966. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, John Lennon, 1966. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Douglas and His Equipment for Look Magazine, 1961. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Marilyn Monroe with Douglas Kirkland, 1961. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Marilyn Monroe, 1961. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Marilyn Monroe, 1961. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.
Douglas Kirkland, Audrey Hepburn, 1965. Featured in the exhibition "Douglas Kirkland," on view at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California through April 21, 2019.