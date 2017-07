There's a reason " French girl style " is such an oft-repeated fashion troupe; it may be a bit of an eye-roll, but at the end of the day it is true that French women have inherently cool style. To steal another clichéd phrase, it is all about that "je ne sais quoi." There's a bit of unpolished, effortlessness to this particular brand of aesthetic that is just utterly enviable. It's a mix of perfectly tousled hair, the best-fitting jeans, a cool, flat shoe, and some variation of a t-shirt and blazer that somehow comes together to make the chicest ensemble imaginable. Among the earliest representatives are Catherine Deneuve, Françoise Hardy, and Brigitte Bardot , who have all gone down as some of the best dressed women in history. Today, we have the likes of Jeanne Damas Lea Seydoux , and Charlotte Gainsbourg keeping the tradition alive, in the ever-so-stylish ensembles, both on and off the red carpet. Here, a look back at some of the most fashionable French women of all time.