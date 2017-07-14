Bastille Day

The Most Iconic French Girls of All Time, From Brigitte Bardot to Jeanne Damas

There's a reason "French girl style" is such an oft-repeated fashion troupe; it may be a bit of an eye-roll, but at the end of the day it is true that French women have inherently cool style. To steal another clichéd phrase, it is all about that "je ne sais quoi." There's a bit of unpolished, effortlessness to this particular brand of aesthetic that is just utterly enviable. It's a mix of perfectly tousled hair, the best-fitting jeans, a cool, flat shoe, and some variation of a t-shirt and blazer that somehow comes together to make the chicest ensemble imaginable. Among the earliest representatives are Catherine Deneuve, Françoise Hardy, and Brigitte Bardot, who have all gone down as some of the best dressed women in history. Today, we have the likes of Jeanne Damas, Lea Seydoux, and Charlotte Gainsbourg keeping the tradition alive, in the ever-so-stylish ensembles, both on and off the red carpet. Here, a look back at some of the most fashionable French women of all time.
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve

French actress Catherine Deneuve at the Cannes FIlm Festival in May 1966.

Françoise Hardy

Françoise Hardy has been cited as an inspiration for many fashion figures such as André Courrèges, Paco Rabanne, and Nicolas Ghesquière.

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot, here in 1960, was a French actress, singer, dancer and fashion model, who later became an animal rights activist.

Carla Bruni

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy exits the The Metropolitan Museum of Art following the The White House Symposium on Advancing Global Literacy Meeting on September 22, 2008 in New York City.

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Cesar Film Awards 2013 at Theatre du Chatelet on February 22, 2013 in Paris, France.

Eva Green

Eva Green started her career as a model in France, eventually becoming Tim Burton's newest muse.

Vanessa Paradis

Since breaking out at age 14, Vanessa Paradis has been the face of Chanel since 1991.

Melanie Laurent

Melanie Laurent attends 'L'Attrape-Reves' Paris Premiere at UGC Cine Cite des Halles on October 20, 2016 in Paris, France.

Ines de la Fressange

Ines de la Fressange attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Soko

Soko attends the Red Carpet Arrivals during the Cesar Film Awards 2017 at Le Fouquet's on February 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Audrey Tautou

Audrey Tautou attends the Therese Desqueyroux Photocall during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Lou Doillon

Lou Doillon attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on February 28, 2017 in Paris, France.

Lea Seydoux

Lea Seydoux attends the 'Louis Vuitton Masters: a collaboration with Jeff Koons' dinner at Musee du Louvre on April 11, 2017 in Paris, France.

Constance Jablonski

Constance Jablonski attends Harper's Bazaar: 150th Anniversary Party at The Rainbow Room on April 19, 2017 in New York City

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard attends the Chopard and Annabel's Gentleman's Evening at the Hotel Martinez during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Jeanne Damas

Jeanne Damas attends the Tory Burch Regent Street opening on May 22, 2017 in London, England

Caroline de Maigret

Caroline de Maigret attends the CHANEL Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on May 31, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (

Clemence Poesy

Clemence Poesy attends Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week as part of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 at Musee Galliera on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.

