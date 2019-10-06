Dua Lipa shared a selfie of her new blond ‘do. Courtesy of Instagram.
Talia Nails posted a picture of Rosalía’s tapered talons. Courtesy of Instagram.
“Guys look what she did to my face,” Maria Borges gushed about House of Bee Sublimate's beat before an event in Paris. Courtesy of Instagram.
Nina Park documented all of her make up Lily-Rose Depp’s The King tour. Courtesy of Instagram.
Aquaria wore pink all over in Quebec. Courtesy of Instagram.
In other pastel news, Raveena Aurora donned a bubblegum bob and matching makeup. Courtesy of Instagram.
Lachlan Watson wore a pop of green shadow by Kale Teter. Courtesy of Instagram.
Samile Bermannelli looked fresh-faced Paris. Courtesy of Instagram.
Gigi Hadid sported subtle sunny shadow by Patrick Ta. Courtesy of Instagram.
Hunter Schafer rocked artistic black liner and intricate hair by Peter Lux. Courtesy of Instagram.