Two weeks ago, the patron saint of Thanksgiving, Martha Stewart , began posting dispatches from Dubai. She visited the windswept sand dunes of the desert just outside the city; she made hummus; she sampled the cuisine at a historic teahouse. But Stewart isn't the only one to have stopped in the United Arab Emirates' biggest city recently—in the past year, no less than Drake, Bella Hadid, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Leonardo DiCaprio have also made their way to Dubai to take in its stunning cityscape that gives way to pristine deserts, and, of course, to sample its thriving culinary culture. Jennifer Lopez recently performed at the Dubai Airshow Gala , wearing multiple different Versace looks (and, fittingly, Donatella herself had previously stopped in town, accompanied by models Alessandra Ambrosio, Helena Christensen, and Natasha Poly). This week, a new crop of A-listers decended on Dubai for the annual Dubai International Film Festival and, simultaneously, for the opening of the new Bulgari hotel; see how the biggest names in music, Hollywood, and fashion do the luxury capital of the U.A.E., here.