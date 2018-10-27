24 Hour Party People

Dylan Sprouse Shows Off His New "Wall Street Villain" Haircut

Up until very recently, Dylan Sprouse was instantly distinguishable from his twin brother Cole thanks to his luscious, flowing mane of sandy blonde hair. Those days are gone now, as Sprouse recently took the plunge and lopped off his locks. He showed off his much shorter new locks on Instagram this week in a selfie—Sprouse captioned the pic, "I look like a Wall Street villain"—before debuting the new 'do in person at The Boys' Club of New York annual gala with Ferragamo. Also this week, another famous mane of hair—Grace Coddington's—made an appearance at a cocktail party to celebrate her new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, and jewelry's favorite sisters, Jodie and Danielle Snyder, celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Dannijo. Let's go inside the best parties of the week, here.
BCNY 70th Annual Fall Dance
Sean Zanni/PMC
1/23

Dylan Sprouse attends BCNY 70th Annual Fall Dance at The Plaza Hotel on October 23, 2018 in New York.

Sean Zanni/PMC
2/23

Emily Robinson, Emily Meade, and Larsen Thompson attend BCNY 70th Annual Fall Dance at The Plaza Hotel on October 23, 2018 in New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris
3/23

Nicolas Ghesquiere and Grace Coddington attend the Louis Vuitton X Grace Coddington Event on October 25, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
4/23

Michelle Williams attends the Louis Vuitton X Grace Coddington Event on October 25, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
5/23

Julianne Moore attends the Louis Vuitton X Grace Coddington Event on October 25, 2018 in New York City.

Donato Sardella
6/23

Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore attend the Mandy Moore x Fossil private dinner at One Gun Ranch on October 20, 2018 in Malibu, California.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
7/23

Diplo attends the Moschino x H&M runway show in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
8/23

Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder attend the Dannijo 10 year anniversary dinner at Le Turtle in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
9/23

Theodora Richards and Alexandra Richards attend the Dannijo 10 year anniversary dinner at Le Turtle in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
10/23

Questlove attends the Dannijo 10 year anniversary dinner at Le Turtle in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
11/23

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross attend the 2018 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2018 in New York City.

Dave Benett
12/23

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Persol & BFI London Film Festival Awards Party at The Unit Gallery on October 20, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
13/23

Emilia Clarke and Natalie Dormer attend the Persol & BFI London Film Festival Awards Party at The Unit Gallery on October 20, 2018 in London, England.

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
14/23

Victor Cruz attends the Mr. Porter Style Council charity auction in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz
15/23

Corinne Foxx attends the Nasty Gal/ Corinne Foxx dinner at Gramercy Park Hotel on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
16/23

Gerard Butler attends Lionsgate With The Cinema Society Host The After Party For The World Premiere Of "Hunter Killer" at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on October 22, 2018 in New York.

JULIAN MACKLER/BFA.com
17/23

Camille Deterre attends Saloni Lodha hosts a Holi Saloni dinner in New York City.

18/23

Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill attend Goop on the Farm in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drew Altizer Photography
19/23

Van Jogia and Cleopatra Coleman attend Zimmermann Store Opening on October 24th 2018 at Zimmermann in San Francisco, CA.

JULIAN MACKLER/BFA.com
20/23

Ajak Deng attends Saloni Lodha hosts a Holi Saloni dinner in New York City.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
21/23

TK Quann and Cipriana Quann attend the Ruinart x New Museum dinner in New York City.

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com
22/23

Carrie Brownstein attends the Sexy Beast gala in Los Angeles.

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com
23/23

Olivia Wilde attends the Sexy Beast gala in Los Angeles.

