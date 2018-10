Dylan Sprouse Shows Off His New "Wall Street Villain" Haircut

Up until very recently, Dylan Sprouse was instantly distinguishable from his twin brother Cole thanks to his luscious, flowing mane of sandy blonde hair. Those days are gone now, as Sprouse recently took the plunge and lopped off his locks. He showed off his much shorter new locks on Instagram this week in a selfie—Sprouse captioned the pic, "I look like a Wall Street villain"—before debuting the new 'do in person at The Boys' Club of New York annual gala with Ferragamo. Also this week, another famous mane of hair—Grace Coddington's—made an appearance at a cocktail party to celebrate her new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, and jewelry's favorite sisters, Jodie and Danielle Snyder, celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Dannijo. Let's go inside the best parties of the week, here.