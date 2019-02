The L train might not be running, but that didn't stop the crowds from descending on Bushwick for Eckhaus Latta 's fall 2019 show on Saturday, which was, as usual, off the beaten path of New York Fashion Week . This time, however, what they found was a bit more mainstream: This season, designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta teamed up with Ugg on the square-toed boots and shearling-covered, open-toe mules that models debuted on the runway—Susan Cianciolo, Paloma Elsesser, Michael Bailey Gates, Coco Gordon Moore (this time without the company of her mom, Kim Gordon), and more of the label's favorites among them. Unlike Y/Project , which also recently collaborated with Ugg, they kept things mostly below the ankle, but these Uggs definitely weren't sloppy; in fact, Eckhaus Latta's offerings this season—including tailored suits; clingy, color-blocked knits; and tops and sashes fashioned out of woven wooden beads—somehow looked more polished than ever. Take it all in up-close from backstage, here.