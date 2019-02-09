Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Paloma Elsesser at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Michael Bailey Gates backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Bobbi Salvör Menuez backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Camilla Deterre backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Susan Cianciolo backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Jane Moseley at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.