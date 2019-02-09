Fashion Week

Backstage at Eckhaus Latta, Where Uggs Got an Art-World, Square-Toed Makeover

The L train might not be running, but that didn't stop the crowds from descending on Bushwick for Eckhaus Latta's fall 2019 show on Saturday, which was, as usual, off the beaten path of New York Fashion Week. This time, however, what they found was a bit more mainstream: This season, designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta teamed up with Ugg on the square-toed boots and shearling-covered, open-toe mules that models debuted on the runway—Susan Cianciolo, Paloma Elsesser, Michael Bailey Gates, Coco Gordon Moore (this time without the company of her mom, Kim Gordon), and more of the label's favorites among them. Unlike Y/Project, which also recently collaborated with Ugg, they kept things mostly below the ankle, but these Uggs definitely weren't sloppy; in fact, Eckhaus Latta's offerings this season—including tailored suits; clingy, color-blocked knits; and tops and sashes fashioned out of woven wooden beads—somehow looked more polished than ever. Take it all in up-close from backstage, here.
and
Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.
Maridelis Morales Rosado
1/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
2/26

Paloma Elsesser at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
3/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
4/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
5/26

Michael Bailey Gates backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
6/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
7/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
8/26

Bobbi Salvör Menuez backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
9/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
10/26

Camilla Deterre backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
11/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
12/26

Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
13/26

Susan Cianciolo backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
14/26

Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
15/26

Jane Moseley at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
16/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
17/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
18/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
19/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
20/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
21/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
22/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
23/26

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
24/26

Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
25/26

Eckhaus Latta's FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
26/26

Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus at the Eckhaus Latta FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado.

Keywords

Eckhaus LattaNew York Fashion WeekBackstage