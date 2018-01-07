Kathe Burkhart, The Artworld: Advertising, Publicity, Exploitation, Showmanship: from the Liz Taylor Series (The VIPs), 1987.
Kathe Burkhart, Fuck Off: from the Liz Taylor Series (Raintree County), 2015.
Kathe Burkhart, Cunt: from the Liz Taylor Series (Raintree County), 2010.
Kathe Burkhart, Get the Fuck Out: from the Liz Taylor Series (Elephant Walk), 2017.
Kathe Burkhart, Cockteaser: from the Liz Taylor Series (Giant), 2007.
Kathe Burkhart, Lick Bush: from the Liz Taylor Series (Butterfield 8), 2001.
Kathe Burkhart, Blueballs: from the Liz Taylor Series (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), 2007.
Kathe Burkhart, *Mindfuck: from the Liz Taylor Series (The VIPs), 1988.