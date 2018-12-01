Emma Roberts Knows That 2018 Was the Year of the Suit

Emma Roberts attends Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner in Los Angeles, California.
Dree Hemingway, Mariel Hemingway, and Langley Fox Hemingway attend Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner in Los Angeles, California.
Danielle Haim, Este Haim, and Alana Haim attend Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner in Los Angeles, California.
Lucas Hedges, Mary-Louise Parker and Peter Hedges attend Roadside Attractions With The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "Ben Is Back" at The Whitby Hotel on November 26, 2018 in New York.
Michael Sheen and Rachel Weisz attends the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards with FIJI Water at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 26, 2018 in New York City.
Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver attend the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards with FIJI Water at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 26, 2018 in New York City.
Yalitza Aparicio and Nancy Garcia Garcia attend Netflix Hosts A Special Screening Of "Roma" at Directors Guild of America Theater on November 27, 2018 in New York.
Natalia Vodianova and Lucas Alexander Portman at a Burberry event hosted by Kristin Scott Thomas to celebrate Christmas in Paris.
Giampiero Tagliaferri attends Oliver Peoples & Assouline Present "California As We See It" at Chateau Marmont on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Rowan Blanchard attends Tiffany & Co Celebrates the Holidays with a Girls Night In in Los Angeles, California.
Shay Mitchell and Halima Aden attend Tiffany & Co Celebrates the Holidays with a Girls Night In in Los Angeles, California.
Candice Huffine attends Candice Huffine and Marquita Pring Celebrate the opening of 11 Honoré’s Pop-In at Christian Siriano’s The Curated in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski attends The Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Opening in New York City.
Olivia Palermo attends the SemSem SS19 Collection Preview at The Abu Dhabi EDITION on November 24, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.