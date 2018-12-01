Party People

Emma Roberts Knows That 2018 Was the Year of the Suit

Perhaps no fashion staple had a bigger moment in 2018 than the power suit. Between Meghan Markle breaking royal protocol to don one, to Blake Lively's exhaustive A Simple Favor promotional tour, there were plenty of high fashion suit moments to last the twelve months. But the year's not over yet; case in point: Emma Roberts, who wore a bright red version at Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. Also this week, awards season was in full swing at the 28th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, sponsored by Fiji Water, where actors like Willem Dafoe, Rachel Weisz, and Toni Collette were honored. Meanwhile, The Cinema Society hosted screenings for two big Oscar hopefuls: Ben Is Back and Roma. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Chloé and Museum of Contemporary Art: Fourth Annual Dinner
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
1/14

Emma Roberts attends Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
2/14

Dree Hemingway, Mariel Hemingway, and Langley Fox Hemingway attend Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
3/14

Danielle Haim, Este Haim, and Alana Haim attend Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner in Los Angeles, California.

Patrick McMullan
4/14

Lucas Hedges, Mary-Louise Parker and Peter Hedges attend Roadside Attractions With The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "Ben Is Back" at The Whitby Hotel on November 26, 2018 in New York.

Eugene Gologursky
5/14

Michael Sheen and Rachel Weisz attends the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards with FIJI Water at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 26, 2018 in New York City.

Eugene Gologursky
6/14

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver attend the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards with FIJI Water at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 26, 2018 in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
7/14

Yalitza Aparicio and Nancy Garcia Garcia attend Netflix Hosts A Special Screening Of "Roma" at Directors Guild of America Theater on November 27, 2018 in New York.

8/14

Natalia Vodianova and Lucas Alexander Portman at a Burberry event hosted by Kristin Scott Thomas to celebrate Christmas in Paris.

Stefanie Keenan
9/14

Giampiero Tagliaferri attends Oliver Peoples & Assouline Present "California As We See It" at Chateau Marmont on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
10/14

Rowan Blanchard attends Tiffany & Co Celebrates the Holidays with a Girls Night In in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
11/14

Shay Mitchell and Halima Aden attend Tiffany & Co Celebrates the Holidays with a Girls Night In in Los Angeles, California.

Julian Mackler/BFA.com
12/14

Candice Huffine attends Candice Huffine and Marquita Pring Celebrate the opening of 11 Honoré’s Pop-In at Christian Siriano’s The Curated in New York City.

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com
13/14

Emily Ratajkowski attends The Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Opening in New York City.

Getty Images
14/14

Olivia Palermo attends the SemSem SS19 Collection Preview at The Abu Dhabi EDITION on November 24, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Keywords

Party