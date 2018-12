Emma Roberts Knows That 2018 Was the Year of the Suit

Perhaps no fashion staple had a bigger moment in 2018 than the power suit. Between Meghan Markle breaking royal protocol to don one, to Blake Lively's exhaustive A Simple Favor promotional tour, there were plenty of high fashion suit moments to last the twelve months. But the year's not over yet; case in point: Emma Roberts , who wore a bright red version at Chloé & MOCA Celebrate Their Fourth Annual Dinner at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. Also this week, awards season was in full swing at the 28th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, sponsored by Fiji Water, where actors like Willem Dafoe, Rachel Weisz, and Toni Collette were honored. Meanwhile, The Cinema Society hosted screenings for two big Oscar hopefuls: Ben Is Back and Roma. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.