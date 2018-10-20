Party People

Emma Stone Debuted Her Latest Take on the Bob Haircut

If you are going to debut your newest haircut, no matter how minute the change may be, why not do it in a grand fashion? That's exactly what Emma Stone did this week, showing off the latest take on the ever-popular bob cut while stepping out in London for the premiere of her new film The Favourite. The update? A little off the back, with some angled layers in the front. Also this week, Jennifer Meyer proved to be the most popular person in Hollywood, drawing out Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Kris Jenner, among many others, to the opening of her new store. And on the East Coast, Chanel hosted their annual Through Her Lens luncheon supporting women's filmmakers. Here, go inside the best parties of the week, with all the best beauty transformations and star sightings.
&quot;The Favourite&quot; UK Premiere &amp; American Express Gala - VIP Arrivals - 62nd BFI London Film Festival
David M. Benett
Emma Stone attends the UK premiere of "The Favourite" at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 2018 in London, England.

Stefanie Keenan
Jennifer Meyer and Reese Witherspoon attend Jennifer Meyer's first store opening in Palisades Village at The Draycott with Gwyneth Paltrow and Rick Caruso on October 17, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Charley Gallay
Rachel Bilson and Rachel Zoe attend Jennifer Meyer's first store opening in Palisades Village at The Draycott with Gwyneth Paltrow and Rick Caruso on October 17, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Stefanie Keenan
James Corden and Kris Jenner attend Jennifer Meyer's first store opening in Palisades Village at The Draycott with Gwyneth Paltrow and Rick Caruso on October 17, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Stefanie Keenan
Tobey Maguire attends his wife Jennifer Meyer's first store opening in Palisades Village at The Draycott on October 17, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Stefanie Keenan
Gwyneth Paltrow hosted and attended jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer's first store opening in Palisades Village at The Draycott on October 17, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Daphne Groeneveld attends the Calzedonia | Intimissimi launch event to celebrate their new SoHo location in New York City.

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com
Katie Holmes attends the American Ballet Theatre's annual Fall Gala dinner and performance on October 18, 2018, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend the American Ballet Theatre's annual Fall Gala dinner and performance on October 18, 2018, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts attend God's Love We Deliver's Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on October 16, 2018 in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt
Priyanka Chopra and Michael Kors attend God's Love We Deliver's Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on October 16, 2018 in New York City.

Donato Sardella
Chiara Ferragni attends the Pomellato store opening at Christie's on October 16, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donato Sardella
Jessica Szohr, Camilla Belle, and Madeline Brewer attend the Pomellato store opening with Chiara Ferragni at Pomellato Beverly Hills on October 16, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Nicholas Hunt
Zosia Mamet at Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on October 16, 2018 in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt
Audrey Gelman at Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on October 16, 2018 in New York City.

Kelsey Lu attends the opening of Jil Sander's new flagship store in Tokyo, Japan.

Craig Barritt
Mark Langer and Alexander Skarsgård attend the Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner at the Guggenheim Museum on October 18, 2018 in New York City.

Craig Barritt
Naomi Watts attends the Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner at the Guggenheim Museum on October 18, 2018 in New York City.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Nina Agdal attends Intermix's celebration of 25 years of style at their Meatpacking store in New York City.

Julian Mackler/BFA.com
Petra Collins attends an after party for Luca Guadagnino's latest film Suspiria, hosted by The Standard and Amazon, on October 18, 2018, at The Standard, High Line in New York City.

Julian Mackler/BFA.com
Pom Klementieff attends an after party for Luca Guadagnino's latest film Suspiria, hosted by The Standard and Amazon, on October 18, 2018, at The Standard, High Line in New York City.

