If you are going to debut your newest haircut, no matter how minute the change may be, why not do it in a grand fashion? That's exactly what Emma Stone did this week, showing off the latest take on the ever-popular bob cut while stepping out in London for the premiere of her new film The Favourite. The update? A little off the back, with some angled layers in the front. Also this week, Jennifer Meyer proved to be the most popular person in Hollywood, drawing out Gwyneth Paltrow , Reese Witherspoon, and Kris Jenner, among many others, to the opening of her new store. And on the East Coast, Chanel hosted their annual Through Her Lens luncheon supporting women's filmmakers. Here, go inside the best parties of the week, with all the best beauty transformations and star sightings.