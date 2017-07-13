Emmy Awards 2017

Emmy Awards 2017: Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet the Beautiful People of This Year's Emmys

Without a doubt, 2017, like 2016, has been a great year for television, which means that it will most likely be an even better year for the Emmy Awards—especially for the actors and series who have more a chance this time around given Game of Thrones's ineligibility. In fact, it's the newcomers who are already shining with the awards's nominations, which were announced on Thursday: FX's Atlanta and its creator and star Donald Glover, for example, scored several nominations, as has Hulu's timely series The Handmaid's Tale, whose star, our reigning queen of men on TV, Elisabeth Moss, is up against Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Robin Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood for Best Actress in a Drama. And, Game of Thrones or not, HBO is still standing out: When it comes to limited series, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman all managed to get nods for Big Little Lies. Revisit all four's best moments in W plus more of the nominees, including Thandie Newton, who gave arguably the best robot performance of all time in Westworld; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who once again stood out in Veep; and Riz Ahmed, who made his mark on both The Night Of and Girls, here.
Credit
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Shay Ashual at Art Partner; makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; manicures by Casey Herman for Dior at the Wall Group. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Shay Ashual at Art Partner; makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; manicures by Casey Herman for Dior at the Wall Group. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.
Best Actress In a Limited Series/Movie: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Shay Ashual at Art Partner; makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; manicures by Casey Herman for Dior at the Wall Group. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.
Best Actor In a Limited Series/Movie, and Best Guest Actor In a Comedy Series: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of and Girls

Photo by Victoria Stevens, Visual Editor: Biel Parklee. Photography Assistants: Denny Henry, Christine Szczepaniak. Special thanks to The Beekman Hotel.
Best Actress In a Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
Best Actress In a Drama Series: Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Photographed by Mona Kuhn, styled by Patrick Mackie.
Best Supporting Actress In a Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Photo by Juergen Teller.
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie: Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Caitlin Cronenberg
Best Actor In a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Shay Ashual at Art Partner; makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; manicures by Casey Herman for Dior at the Wall Group. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.

Production by Leone Loannou at Pony Projects; retouching by output; Photography Assistants: Lex Kembery, Matthew Healy, Simon Mackinlay, Jeremy Abbott, David Sweeney; Fashion assistants: Dena Giannini, Devon Head; Special thanks to Pier 59 Studios and Soho treasures.

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Photographs by Mario Sorrenti, Styled by Edward Enninful.
Best Actress In a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Photo by Victoria Stevens, Visual Editor: Biel Parklee. Photography Assistants: Denny Henry, Christine Szczepaniak. Special thanks to The Beekman Hotel.
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Photo by Caitlin Cronenberg. Produced by Arthouse Agency. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

www.mollysjlowe.com
Best Actress In a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Photo by Tim Walker.
Best Actress In a TV Movie/Limited Series: Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Photo by Victoria Stevens, Visual Editor: Biel Parklee. Photography Assistants: Denny Henry, Christine Szczepaniak. Special thanks to The Beekman Hotel.
Best Supporting Actress In a Drama Series, and Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Leftovers

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Shay Ashual at Art Partner; makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; manicures by Casey Herman for Dior at the Wall Group. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.
Best Actress In a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Photographs by Alex Prager, Styled by Patrick Mackie
Best Supporting Actress In a Limited Series/Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best Actor In a Limited Series/Movie: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Photographer: Caitlin Cronenberg
Best Actor In a Limited Series/Movie: Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Shay Ashual at Art Partner; makeup by Diane Kendal for Marc Jacobs Beauty at Julian Watson Agency; manicures by Casey Herman for Dior at the Wall Group. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Keri Russell, The Americans

