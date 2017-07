Without a doubt, 2017, like 2016 , has been a great year for television, which means that it will most likely be an even better year for the Emmy Awards—especially for the actors and series who have more a chance this time around given Game of Thrones 's ineligibility. In fact, it's the newcomers who are already shining with the awards's nominations, which were announced on Thursday: FX's Atlanta and its creator and star Donald Glover, for example, scored several nominations, as has Hulu's timely series The Handmaid's Tale , whose star, our reigning queen of men on TV, Elisabeth Moss, is up against Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Robin Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood for Best Actress in a Drama. And, Game of Thrones or not, HBO is still standing out: When it comes to limited series, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman all managed to get nods for Big Little Lies . Revisit all four's best moments in W plus more of the nominees, including Thandie Newton, who gave arguably the best robot performance of all time in Westworld; Julia Louis-Dreyfus , who once again stood out in Veep; and Riz Ahmed , who made his mark on both The Night Of and Girls, here.